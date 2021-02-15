W. Jerome Frautschi donating $10 million to new Downtown Wisconsin History Museum

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The campaign for a new museum is co-chaired by two former governors, Tommy Thompson, a Republican, and Jim Doyle, a Democrat. They applauded Frautschi for the gift.

“Thanks to Jerry and the generosity of many other private donors, and the support of the governor and legislative leaders, we are ready to make the museum a reality.” Doyle said. “I am very pleased that the new preferred site maximizes the use of state property and serves all 72 counties.”

Thompson echoed the sentiment, saying Frautschi “has shown time and again his devotion to our great state, and Wisconsin is awfully lucky to have someone like him with such strong foresight. Wisconsin deserves an engaging and inspiring state history museum that tells our wonderful diverse statewide stories. Now we can decisively move forward on this incredibly exciting project.”

The project has received financial support from donors in all regions of the state, the historical society said, adding that it will identify other early lead donors in the coming weeks and months as the project moves forward.