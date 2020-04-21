VP Mike Pence visits Wisconsin amid criticism of COVID-19 response

"It's pathetic what they've delivered us in the state of Wisconsin," Pocan said.

For example, Wisconsin as received about 2,800 out of 60,000 plastic tips requested for testing and about 3,500 out of 10,000 testing swabs, letters between the state and federal officials provided by Pocan show. It has also not received the number of reagent kits and other testing materials that Evers requested in March.

FEMA regional administrator James Joseph, in a letter to Pocan, Baldwin and Moore, said the agency had taken "enormous efforts" to get Wisconsin what it requested.

"Unfortunately, the global demand for many of the requested items far outpaces the supply, and so, while we are engaged in intense efforts to increase supply, we must be judicious in our distribution until such time as we can fulfill every request that is made," Joseph wrote.

Pence, who has sought to assure states about federal help, posed with GE Healthcare employees and accepted a T-shirt that said “Union machinists saves lives.” He thanked them and their union for upping production.

GE Healthcare announced last month that it was doubling ventilator production and expanding the Madison facility to become a 24-hour operation. GE said it plans to double production again by the end of June.