VP hopeful Stacey Abrams addresses Biden assault allegations

"My belief is that he resonates in the Midwest so strongly on his own, that everything else that we add is going to be about making sure we boost turnout, boost gain. But the fundamentals are where we are," Abrams, the former Georgia House or Representatives minority leader, said. "This is a man who has proven himself time and again."

Repeatedly deferring to Biden's prerogative to pick his own running mate, Abrams stressed the choice is and "has always been his." But she noted that when she's asked directly about the role and her desire to hold it, she will answer.

She has also been making calls to Democratic power brokers behind the scenes, Politico reported Tuesday, asking them to appeal on her behalf to Biden's campaign that she should be his running mate.

Abrams' name has been part of VP conversations dating back to March 2019, when she dismissed a report that she could be on the ticket with Biden before he officially entered the race. "I think you don't run for second place," she said at the time.