Voting in Tuesday’s spring primary election? Here’s what to know.

With just a slight break in frigid temperatures expected Tuesday, voters heading to the polls for Wisconsin’s spring primary election should bundle up in their winter gear and expect pandemic precautions.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl reminded voters to check their polling places before heading out in the wintry conditions. Some facilities that hosted polling locations in the past have had to back out due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel really bad that this happens, but it is our reality during the pandemic,” Witzel-Behl said in an email. “Because it is going to be so cold (Tuesday), we would really encourage voters to double-check their polling location by looking up their address (online) before they head out to the polls, even if they haven't previously had their polling location change during the pandemic.”

Those without access to the internet can call the clerk’s office at 608-266-4601 to confirm their polling location.