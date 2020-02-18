Voting in Tuesday's primary election? Here's what you should know

Thousands of Madison residents have already cast their ballots in Tuesday’s election in record-setting numbers for all primary elections.

At the end of absentee voting Sunday, the City Clerk’s Office issued 9,487 ballots for Tuesday’s primary. Of those, 7,536 were returned to be counted and 5,203 were cast in person.

“It’s a record for absentee voting in any primary since we started tracking those numbers,” City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.

These figures are more than two times the number of absentee ballots issued in February 2016, which was 4,076. For the February 2008 presidential primary, the clerk’s office issued 7,193 absentee ballots, 6,624 of which were returned to be counted.

Due to the lack of mail delivery on President’s Day, Witzel-Behl said she expects the number of absentee ballots returned to increase.

Absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day in order to be counted. If voters have not yet mailed their absentee ballots, Witzel-Behl said they should plan to return them in person.