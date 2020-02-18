Voting in Tuesday's primary election? Here's what you should know

Thousands of Madison residents have already cast their ballots in Tuesday’s election in record-setting numbers for all primary elections.
At the end of absentee voting Sunday, the City Clerk’s Office issued 9,487 ballots for Tuesday’s primary. Of those, 7,536 were returned to be counted and 5,203 were cast in person.
“It’s a record for absentee voting in any primary since we started tracking those numbers,” City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.
These figures are more than two times the number of absentee ballots issued in February 2016, which was 4,076. For the February 2008 presidential primary, the clerk’s office issued 7,193 absentee ballots, 6,624 of which were returned to be counted.
Due to the lack of mail delivery on President’s Day, Witzel-Behl said she expects the number of absentee ballots returned to increase.
Absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day in order to be counted. If voters have not yet mailed their absentee ballots, Witzel-Behl said they should plan to return them in person.
Madison’s primary election features contested races for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Madison School Board. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election April 7.
Also, Max Prestigiacomo is running for the City Council’s District 8 seat, which is currently represented by an interim alder, Sally Rohrer, who chose not to run for election.
State Supreme Court
Two liberal challengers are seeking to topple conservative incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly for his seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court this year: Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette University Law School professor Ed Fallone.
With three candidates in the race, the top two finishers will advance to the general election later this spring.
You have free articles remaining.
Kelly, first appointed to the high court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, is part of the court’s current 5-2 conservative majority following the election of Justice Brian Hagedorn last April.
Meanwhile, Karofsky was elected in Dane County three years ago after she worked as the county’s deputy district attorney and served as the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Office of Crime Victim Services head.
Fallone, who would be the first Latino justice on the bench if elected, has previously run for the court before in 2013, though he lost to Chief Justice Pat Roggensack, 57% to 43%..
The general election is April 7, the same day voters will weigh in on the Democratic presidential primary.
Madison School Board
Only one of the three Madison School Board seats up for election this year will appear on the Feb. 18 ballot. Karen Ball, Christina Gomez Schmidt and Maia Pearson are running for Seat 6, in which incumbent Kate Toews is not running for re-election.
The other two seats up this year — Seats 2 and 7 — do not require primaries with one and two candidates running, respectively. Both will be on the April 7 general election ballot.
All School Board seats are at-large, meaning any eligible voter in MMSD boundaries can vote.
Voter information
Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and are open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be able to vote. Registered voters are required to show proof of identification, such as a driver's license, passport or military identification, at the polls.
UW-Madison students wishing to vote can secure an ID card through the WisCard office. More information is available at vote.wisc.edu.
Voters can register on Election Day with proof of residence, such as a utility bill or paycheck. Voters can check their registration online at My Vote Wisconsin and their polling place through the City Clerk’s Office.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.