Voting deputies cleared to return to Wisconsin nursing homes

Wisconsin election officials cleared the way Tuesday for special voting deputies to return to nursing homes ahead of the April 6 elections.

Wisconsin law allows municipal clerks to send deputies into nursing homes to help residents complete absentee ballots. The state Elections Commission directed clerks not to send deputies to homes in March 2020 to protect residents from COVID-19 as the pandemic was taking hold. The directive remained in place for the November election and last month's spring primary.

Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell has been pushing the commission to get deputies back into the homes since September. He has argued, without offering any evidence, that a perception exists voting fraud is rampant in nursing homes and deputies can ensure residents fill out ballots properly.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee last month ordered the commission to rewrite the directive as an emergency rule.

Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe recommended commissioners rescind the directive. She wrote in a memo to commissioners that Republicans on the rules committee believe the commission lacks the statutory authority to order deputies to stay away from the homes and would strike down any emergency rule that would extending the directive.