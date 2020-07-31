Voting by mail? Moving? Voter ID? Questions about the Aug. 11 primary answered here

The lengthened residency requirement (though it's not technically in effect until the court issues an awaited mandate) is just one of many things voters should be aware of before they cast ballots in the Aug. 11 election:

How do I check if I’m registered to vote? How do I know what’s on the ballot?

To confirm the status of voter registration, voters can check My Vote Wisconsin using their name and date of birth. The online tool allows voters to view a list of previous elections they voted in, update name and address, request and track an absentee ballot and find their elected officials.

The same tool can be used to find out what will be on the ballot. Voters can search by their street address to see who is on the ballot and what voting ward they’re in.

While Wednesday was the last day voters could register to vote online, individuals can register if they cast ballots via the in-person absentee process or on Election Day, as the state allows same-day voter registration.

What voter ID do I need?