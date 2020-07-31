Voting by mail? Moving? Voter ID? Questions about the Aug. 11 primary answered here

Many Madison voters and others whose leases are up this summer are running into a newly reinstated residency requirement that could complicate where they are able to cast ballots this August.
The changes, from a recent federal court ruling that also cut short the window for in-person absentee voting to two weeks, means voters must live at a residence for at least 28 days before voting for most offices at their new address, up from the former requirement of 10 days.
That means anyone who moved or is moving after July 14 would need to vote from their previous address on Election Day, during in-person absentee opportunities ahead of Aug. 11 or by mail — with local elections officials recommending individuals use whichever option works best for them.
The Madison City Clerk’s office also cautioned in a recent Twitter thread that temporary departures don’t impact residency: “If you move into a new place today and leave for a weekend or two, you're still good to go [because] you intend to return home.”
The changes also mean that anyone who is moving to Wisconsin from out-of-state after July 14 is unable to participate in the Aug. 11 primary, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. But those individuals would still be able to vote come November once they register and provide the other necessary documentation needed to cast ballots.
The lengthened residency requirement (though it's not technically in effect until the court issues an awaited mandate) is just one of many things voters should be aware of before they cast ballots in the Aug. 11 election:
How do I check if I’m registered to vote? How do I know what’s on the ballot?
To confirm the status of voter registration, voters can check My Vote Wisconsin using their name and date of birth. The online tool allows voters to view a list of previous elections they voted in, update name and address, request and track an absentee ballot and find their elected officials.
The same tool can be used to find out what will be on the ballot. Voters can search by their street address to see who is on the ballot and what voting ward they’re in.
While Wednesday was the last day voters could register to vote online, individuals can register if they cast ballots via the in-person absentee process or on Election Day, as the state allows same-day voter registration.
What voter ID do I need?
While the recent court ruling narrowed in-person absentee voting opportunities and changed voter residency requirements, the decision did uphold allowing college students to use expired student IDs to vote.
That’s just one of the acceptable forms of ID to vote. While there is no separate “voter ID” card, as state agency officials have warned previously, there are many forms of identification that voters can show at the polls. That includes, but is not limited to:
A Wisconsin Department of Transportation-issued driver license (note that a REAL ID card, which has a star in the right-hand corner, is NOT required for voting)
A Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card
A military ID card
A U.S. passport
An identification card issued by a federally recognized Native American tribe in Wisconsin
Voters can see the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s website, bringit.wi.gov, for more information.
How do I fill out a primary election ballot?
For the Aug. 11 primary, each political party narrows down candidates for the November ballot. Voters can only choose candidates in one political party.
Voters should mark their preferred party in the “Party Preference Section” on the ballot and then choose individual candidates for that party. If voters mistakenly vote for candidates in other parties, the tabulator machine will ignore those other parties.
If voters do not mark a party preference and the top of the ballot and vote in more than one political party, nothing on the ballot will be counted.
“This is the election where cross-over voting will invalidate your entire ballot,” Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl warned in an email. “ It is important to select a party at the top of the ballot, and then vote for individual candidates within that party.”
Voters, particularly those who vote in-person, should review their ballots and double check that the candidates they expected to see are listed, she said. If a voter is able to tell volunteers at a polling place before their ballot has been run through the tabulator, or been counted, they can be issued a new ballot.
Still, she noted the issue tends to come up when ballots are specific to school districts and in wards that have multiple districts.
"If a voter tells us the school district was wrong after they fed their ballot into the tabulator into the machine to be counted, it is too late to fix the problem," she added.
How do I request an absentee ballot?
Voters can request an absentee ballot up until 5 p.m. the Thursday before the election, however, requesting ballots earlier will ensure there is enough time to get the ballot back to the clerk’s office by Election Day.
Absentee requests can be made through My Vote Wisconsin. Voters can also mail or email the city clerk’s office a request using an absentee ballot request form. The form is not required but written requests should include the following:
Name
Madison address
Address to which the ballot should be mailed
Signature
Copy of voter ID, if not already on file in Clerk’s Office
How do I vote by mail?
In the presence of a witness, voters should use a black or blue ballpoint pen to mark the ballot once it is sent to them, fold it and seal it in the enclosed absentee envelope. Be sure to verify the name and address on the envelope. Then, both the voter and witness should sign the envelope.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, voters could consider having witnesses observe through a window or outside at a safe distance.
Wisconsin law requires absentee ballots be delivered to the clerk’s office by Election Day. Postage is not required. Voters can request a replacement ballot the Thursday before the election if they wish to correct an error on their first ballot.
Absentee ballots can also be returned in person at absentee ballot drop off sites.
When should I return an absentee ballot?
Absentee ballots need to be returned to the city clerk’s office early enough on Election Day to be counted.
Witzel-Behl said that the clerk’s office determined that it takes about a week for many voters to receive their absentee ballots. To be assured an absentee ballot arrives by mail, she recommends mailing ballots back to the clerk’s office 10 days before the election (or by Aug. 1) or using one of the ballot drop-off sites.
