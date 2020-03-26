Voting by mail in the April 7 Wisconsin election, explained

Magney said Elections Commission officials are encouraging voters to “be creative” during this time.

For example, he said individuals can use FaceTime or Skype so a witness can watch them fill out their ballot, or have the witness come to their home and observe them through a window. Then, the voter could leave the envelope outside the home, such as on a porch, for the witness to pick up, sign and address.

Those with cars could also meet somewhere, park next to each other, put gloves on and pass the ballots at arm’s length through the car windows, he said.

In Madison, Witzel-Behl said she’s “heard from a lot of voters who live alone and are confined to their homes due to the pandemic” and thus have no one to serve as their witness.

But she said there are a number of Dane County organizations that are stepping up to fill that void, such as the Dane County Voter ID Coalition (phone: (608) 285-2141) and the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Older adults in Madison could also call NewBridge for help at (608) 512-0000.