Voting behaviors changed drastically in 2020. Will they stick?

In a year that disrupted how people live, work and socialize, changes in voting behavior have been dramatic and could last beyond Nov. 3.

At the start of Election Day, nearly 2 million voters across Wisconsin had already voted, either via an absentee ballot sent in the mail or by filling out an absentee ballot at an early voting site. In 2016, just over 819,300 absentee ballots, many of which were cast in person, were received.

This is a huge shift in Wisconsin, which has historically been a state where a majority of people vote in person on Election Day and about 6% used an absentee ballot. However, concurrent with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation, the state saw 60% of people vote absentee by mail in the April election.

“Throw out all the old records,” Reid Magney, public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said at a briefing last month. “There’s nothing that compares to what’s going on now.”

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said at a briefing in the days before the presidential contest that voters may now be more aware of their options for casting ballots and registration.