Voting at the polls on Election Day? Here's what to know.

Depending on what time they tuned into the news throughout the day Monday, Wisconsin voters may have been under the impression that they had some options for casting their ballots in the spring election.

But by the time the dust cleared, and the courts had their say, voters who had not yet mailed their absentee ballots or voted early were limited in how to participate: Show up to the polls or make sure absentee ballots, complete with witness signatures, were dropped in the mail with an April 7 postmark.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order postponing the state's spring election and the U.S. Supreme Court nullified a federal judge's order to extend the deadline for absentee ballots.

After weeks of preparing to hold an election during the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said this is the hardest election she has encountered.

“We’re trying to do the impossible,” Witzel-Behl said.

Madison residents planning to vote Tuesday should be aware that many polling locations have changed. They can check their voting ward by using the city’s Where Do I Vote? tool.