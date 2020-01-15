Voting along party lines, Assembly fails veto override of reduced training for nursing assistants

The first Assembly session of 2020 carried on with last year’s trend of partisan disagreement with another failed attempt to override a veto made by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Three Democratic lawmakers, who in May voted for legislation to reduce the number of required training hours needed to become a certified nursing assistant in Wisconsin, changed course Wednesday and voted along with fellow party members against overriding Evers’ veto of the bill. If passed, the veto override would also have needed to pass the Senate, where Republicans would again need to garner the votes of three Democratic lawmakers.
Republican lawmakers accused Reps. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska; Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield; and Don Vruwink, D-Milton, who voted in favor of the bill in May, of playing party politics, while Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh criticized GOP lawmakers for rehashing a matter settled last year.
“This job has only one requirement: represent the best interest of the people who sent us to Madison," Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a statement. "It is certainly a sad day when three of my Democratic colleagues decide to not live up to that standard."
Assembly Republicans needed three Democratic lawmakers to reach the 66 votes — two-thirds of the Assembly — necessary to override Democratic Evers' veto. The Senate, which passed the bill in November on a voice vote, is 19-14 Republican-led and also would need to secure a supermajority of 22 votes to complete the veto override.
Doyle, who said his vote Wednesday reflected conversations made with his constituents, argued that a veto would end the conversation surrounding the state's shortage of certified nursing assistants.
"If we say we're done … that is the real tragedy here," Doyle said. "We're not done today."
Vruwink and Meyers did not respond to requests for comment.
State law requires nursing assistants to complete 120 hours of training, while federal rules require a minimum of 75 hours. Under the bill, state health officials would be prohibited from requiring nursing assistants to obtain more than 75 hours of training.
Democratic lawmakers argued that reduced training would exacerbate the state’s need for nursing assistants and pay raises would be a better solution.
“At the end of the day the solution simply cannot be to undermine the quality of care and that’s what this bill would do,” Hintz said.
Evers said in a November statement directed the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving to develop strategies to attract and retain such workers in such positions.
Assembly Republicans also failed in their effort to overturn three of Evers’ budget vetoes in November. It was the first time the Legislature had attempted a veto override in nine years.
Remainder of session
In a meeting with reporters Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he expects the session will adjourn by the end of February.
A “Tougher on Crime” package of bills introduced this week by Republican lawmakers stands a good chance to pass before adjournment, he said.
The bills which would provide increased criminal penalties and likely expand both the adult and juvenile prison population.
“I think these are good bills, I am very optimistic we can get them through the Assembly,” Vos said.
The bills run counter to bills proposed earlier this month by Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Evers. Those bills were aimed at reducing the state’s prison population while investing in rehabilitative community programs they say would prevent crime.
While a bill that would reimburse local governments for the costs associated with special elections passed the Senate last year, Vos said it remains uncertain the Assembly will pass the legislation.
“We want to figure out ways to minimize costs, I don’t know why it’s the state’s responsibility if a federal election comes up,” he said.
Vos also raised doubt that legislation to make insulin more affordable will come to fruition, noting that he is reluctant to reduce the cost of one drug over another.
“I don’t know if it’s the job of the Legislature to cherry pick,” Vos said.