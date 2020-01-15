Voting along party lines, Assembly fails veto override of reduced training for nursing assistants

The first Assembly session of 2020 carried on with last year’s trend of partisan disagreement with another failed attempt to override a veto made by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Three Democratic lawmakers, who in May voted for legislation to reduce the number of required training hours needed to become a certified nursing assistant in Wisconsin, changed course Wednesday and voted along with fellow party members against overriding Evers’ veto of the bill. If passed, the veto override would also have needed to pass the Senate, where Republicans would again need to garner the votes of three Democratic lawmakers.

Republican lawmakers accused Reps. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska; Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield; and Don Vruwink, D-Milton, who voted in favor of the bill in May, of playing party politics, while Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh criticized GOP lawmakers for rehashing a matter settled last year.

“This job has only one requirement: represent the best interest of the people who sent us to Madison," Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a statement. "It is certainly a sad day when three of my Democratic colleagues decide to not live up to that standard."