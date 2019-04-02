Madison voters Tuesday are set to make their picks in high-profile races for mayor and State Supreme Court that will help determine the city’s path forward and could give liberals a chance to take control of the high court for the first time in a decade.
Incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin, who has led the city intermittently for the past five decades, faces one of his first formidable challenges in recent memory in Satya Rhodes-Conway, a former Madison City Council member who has served as director of the Mayors Innovation Project for more than 10 years.
Soglin, who reversed himself on the vow he made not to seek another term amid his unsuccessful bid for governor last year, said he is running on a successful track record of improving people’s lives and implementing proven initiatives to address racial disparities and create jobs.
Rhodes-Conway, who in her day job works with mayors across the country to solve problems, argues she has the experience to address Madison’s critical concerns: lack of affordable housing, transportation challenges, racial disparities and the impacts of climate change.
Meanwhile, voters in the state Supreme Court race will choose between the conservative-backed Brian Hagedorn and the liberal-supported Lisa Neubauer in a race that will help determine whether liberals could elect a majority of the seven-member court in 2020. The candidate voters choose Tuesday will replace outgoing liberal-backed Justice Shirley Abrahamson for a 10-year term on the court.
Hagedorn, an Appeals Court judge, said he is running to prevent partisan influence from taking over the court. He said he believes a judge’s role is determining what the law is, not what it should be. Hagedorn previously served as Gov. Scott Walker’s chief legal counsel.
Neubauer, Wisconsin’s chief Appeals Court judge, said she’s running to restore confidence in the court by bringing an open mind to every case. She said her impartial view of the law has earned her endorsements across the political spectrum. She would bring to the court nearly 30 years of experience: a decade as an Appeals Court judge and 19 in private practice.
Several other contests are on ballots Tuesday, including three seats on Madison’s School Board as the district grapples with issues such school climate and culture for students of color.
Voters will also make their choices in several contested races for Madison City Council and various area municipal contests.
Voters in Sun Prairie and DeForest are considering significant school referendums. Voters in DeForest are being asked to sign off on $125 million in borrowing to build an intermediate school and make other improvements school district officials say are vital to accommodate an expanding student population.
The proposed $57.4 million intermediate school for grades 4 through 6 would be built on land already owned by the district. The rest of the money would be distributed among two of the district’s elementary schools, the middle school and the high school to renovate outdated classrooms, build additions and make the buildings handicapped-accessible. The school is also seeking to exceed state revenue limits by $2.5 million a year to cover expanded operating costs.
In Sun Prairie, voters are considering whether the district will have two high schools.
The first of the district’s two referendum questions asks for permission to borrow $164 million to build a second, 1,658-capacity high school on land the district owns on the west side of town. A second question asks voters to permanently increase state revenue limits by $5 million a year to: defray some borrowing costs; staff, operate and maintain the new school; and increase teacher pay.
It’s the most expensive of 48 school funding proposals Wisconsin voters will face on the April 2 ballot.
Voters can visit the state Election Commission’s MyVote webpage, at myvote.wi.gov, to determine what is on their ballot. Visit the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 election page, at go.madison.com/election2019, for comprehensive coverage of the spring contests.