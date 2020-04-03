Voters to decide on crime victim constitutional amendment on Tuesday's ballot

The South Dakota attorney general concluded someone becomes a victim once a crime is committed against them, not only if formal criminal charges are filed against the alleged perpetrator.

Advocates speak out

Jendusa-Nicolai became an advocate for victims rights after she survived a brutal attack by her ex-husband, David Larsen, in 2004. Her ex-husband left her to die in a freezing cold storage locker. Her experience with the legal system after the incident made her feel like a victim all over again, without a voice.

During her case, she said she would have liked more time with the DA regarding which charges to press, such as when he decided not to press homicide charges against her ex-husband for the death of her unborn child.

"That was a huge slap in the face," Jendusa-Nicolai said. "I felt like I didn't really have a say."

Later, Jendusa-Nicolai said Larsen later stood federal charges, where a federal judge took the miscarriage into consideration as an aggravating factor during sentencing.

She said there are other points in the criminal justice process she wanted a greater voice in that are typically left up to judges and prosecutors, such as whether to go to trial and plea deals. She also wanted more access to the judge.