Voters set to narrow field in Wisconsin Supreme Court, school board primaries

Three candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court are competing in Tuesday’s primary election for two spots on April’s general election ballot while voters in the Madison School District will narrow the number of candidates for one seat on the School Board.
In the Supreme Court race, incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly will square off against Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone. The top two vote-getters will advance to an April 7 general election, the same date as Wisconsin’s presidential preference primary.
Kelly, who is supported by conservatives, was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2016 to replace retiring Justice David Prosser Jr. He’s running for the first time to seek a full 10-year term on the court. He has also worked in private practice, and in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office as a special prosecutor where he tried misdemeanor and felony cases.
His challengers are two liberal-supported candidates.
Karofsky won a seat on the Dane County Circuit Court in 2017 and has also served as assistant and deputy district attorney in the Dane County District Attorney’s Office from 1992 to 2001. She has also held two posts in the state Department of Justice, as violence against women prosecutor and as head of the Office of Crime Victim Services.
Fallone has served as a Marquette law professor since 1992.
Voters also will narrow the Madison School Board Seat 6 race from three candidates to two. Running for the seat are Karen Ball, director of academic success at Edgewood College; Christina Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for a college admissions preparatory company; and Maia Pearson, a state Department of Revenue agent.
Other municipal and school board races will be brought into focus locally and throughout the state, including primaries for mayor in Middleton and Edgerton; for a City Council seat in Fitchburg; and for school boards in Marshall and Milton.
In the northwest part of the state, voters will be narrowing the field of competitors for the vacant 7th Congressional District special election. Three Republicans, including a write-in candidate, and two Democrats are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned in September. The special election will be held on May 12.
The Madison City Clerk’s Office is reminding voters to double-check that their ballot lists the correct school district. Students in Madison attend eight different school districts, but only the Madison Metropolitan School District has a school board primary.
Some polling places have changed since last year. Wisconsin requires voter ID; however, the address on the ID doesn’t matter. You can register at the polls on the day of the election with proof of address.
To see what’s on the ballot at your polling location or to check your registration status, go to myvote.wi.gov.