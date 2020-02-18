Voters set to narrow field in Wisconsin Supreme Court, school board primaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fallone has served as a Marquette law professor since 1992.

Voters also will narrow the Madison School Board Seat 6 race from three candidates to two. Running for the seat are Karen Ball, director of academic success at Edgewood College; Christina Gomez Schmidt, director of enrichment for a college admissions preparatory company; and Maia Pearson, a state Department of Revenue agent.

Other municipal and school board races will be brought into focus locally and throughout the state, including primaries for mayor in Middleton and Edgerton; for a City Council seat in Fitchburg; and for school boards in Marshall and Milton.

In the northwest part of the state, voters will be narrowing the field of competitors for the vacant 7th Congressional District special election. Three Republicans, including a write-in candidate, and two Democrats are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned in September. The special election will be held on May 12.

The Madison City Clerk’s Office is reminding voters to double-check that their ballot lists the correct school district. Students in Madison attend eight different school districts, but only the Madison Metropolitan School District has a school board primary.