Voters reporting delays in receiving absentee ballots; unclear extent of problem

“It’s a serious situation if people are being denied their ability to vote, through no fault of their own,” Browne said. “Having specific documentation could be important for a variety of reasons ranging from informing public policy discussions to legal redress.”

Town of Middleton resident Carol Tolejano said she didn’t receive her ballot after about two weeks of waiting. She called the town clerk’s office, which said it had received calls from “tons of people” in the same boat.

“They basically said they put it in the mail and it has to go all the way to Milwaukee and all the way back,” she said. She was still able to vote in person at the town office.

Dan Storley, a firefighter in Sun Prairie, said Monday he had not received a ballot that, according to the state’s elections website, myvote.wi.gov, had been mailed out March 17. He didn’t want to vote at the polls Tuesday because he’s worried about catching the coronavirus and potentially transmitting it to other emergency workers.

John Modjeski, of Eau Claire, said since his and his wife’s ballots didn’t arrive more than a week after they requested them, they expect not to be able to vote in the election.