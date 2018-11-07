Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Horeb referendum on animal rights-web photo
A referendum in Mount Horeb to declare a facility that raises beagles for animal testing a public nuisance sharply divided the Dane County village, which was flooded with signs for and against the question.

ADAMS COUNTY

Town of Adams

0 of 1 precincts..........0%

Making town clerk and treasurer appointed positions.

Yes 0..........0%

No 0..........0%

Town of Easton

0 of 1 precincts..........0%

Allowing ATV/UTV use on paved roads.

Yes 0..........0%

No 0..........0%

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Town of Scott

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town clerk an appointed position.

x-Yes 146..........70%

No 63..........30%

DANE COUNTY

Dane County

245 of 246 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.

Yes 258,270..........92%

No 23,126..........8%

Dane County

245 of 246 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to legalize marijuana.

Yes 219,678..........76%

No 68,237..........24%

City of Sun Prairie

6 of 6 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.

x-Yes 12,816..........89%

No 1,506..........11%

Village of DeForest

6 of 6 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.

x-Yes 4,091..........90%

No 475..........10%

Village of Mount Horeb

2 of 2 precincts..........100%

Declaring any facility that holds cats or dogs for medical testing a public nuisance.

x-No 2,273..........59%

Yes 1,591..........41%

Town of Black Earth

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town clerk an appointed position.

x-Yes 176..........64%

No 100..........36%

Town of Deerfield

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town clerk an appointed position.

x-Yes 483..........58%

No 343..........42%

Town of Madison

2 of 2 precincts..........100%

Increasing the town's portion of the tax levy by 22 percent.

x-Yes 1,558..........73%

No 566..........27%

Town of Sun Prairie

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town clerk an appointed position.

x-Yes 864..........70%

No 373..........30%

Town of Vermont

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Urging amending the U.S. Constitution to establish that only human beings, not corporations, are entitled to constitutional rights.

x-Yes 470..........86%

No 77..........14%

Town of Vermont

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town clerk and treasurer appointed positions.

x-Yes 379..........69%

No 168..........31%

DODGE COUNTY

Town of Trenton

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town treasurer an appointed position.

x-Yes 351..........57%

No 260..........43%

Town of Trenton

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town clerk an appointed position.

x-Yes 363..........59%

No 255..........41%

GRANT COUNTY

Village of Blue River

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Allowing ATV/UTV use on village roads.

x-Yes 83..........72%

No 33..........28%

Grant County

55 of 55 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.

x-Yes 12,562..........70%

No 5,504..........30%

GREEN COUNTY

Green County

25 of 25 precincts..........100%

Exceeding the levy limit over the next six years by a total of 6.625 percent.

x-Yes 9,738..........59%

No 6,786..........41%

Village of Monticello

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Exceeding the levy limit for next five years by a total of 66.5 percent.

x-Yes 359..........66%

No 184..........34%

Town of Adams

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Allowing ATV/UTV use on town roads.

x-No 189..........71%

Yes 77..........29%

Town of Brooklyn

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town clerk an appointed position.

x-No 406..........64%

Yes 228..........36%

Town of Cadiz

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town clerk and treasurer an appointed position.

x-No 254..........67%

Yes 125..........33%

Town of Decatur

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Exceeding the levy limit for fiscal 2019 by 37 percent.

x-Yes 452..........54%

No 392..........46%

Town of Decatur

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Making town clerk and treasurer an appointed position.

x-Yes 450..........52%

No 409..........48%

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jefferson County

39 of 39 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.

x-Yes 19,787..........60%

No 13,317..........40%

Village of Johnson Creek

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Allowing ATV/UTV use on village roads.

x-No 713..........55%

Yes 576..........45%

RICHLAND COUNTY

Town of Bloom

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Granting a liquor license.

x-Yes 117..........58%

No 84..........42%

ROCK COUNTY

Rock County

98 of 98 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to legalize marijuana.

x-Yes 46,589..........69%

No 20,746..........31%

Rock County

98 of 98 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.

x-Yes 47,480..........73%

No 17,128..........27%

SAUK COUNTY

Sauk County

47 of 47 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to created nonpartisan procedure for drawing legislative districts.

x-Yes 18,914..........72%

No 7,503..........28%

Sauk County

47 of 47 precincts..........100%

Urging amending the U.S. Constitution to establish that only human beings, not corporations, are entitled to constitutional rights.

x-Yes 19,431..........72%

No 7,555..........28%

Sauk County

47 of 47 precincts..........100%

Urging amending the U.S. Constitution to state that money is not speech, and that regulating political contributions and spending is not equivalent to limiting speech.

x-Yes 17,567..........66%

No 9,023..........34%

Sauk County

47 of 47 precincts..........100%

Urging Legislature to legalize marijuana for medical use.

x-Yes 22,684..........80%

No 5,673..........20%

Town of Excelsior

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Allowing ATV/UTV use on town roads.

x-Yes 423..........51%

No 407..........49%

Town of Troy

1 of 1 precincts..........100%

Allowing ATV/UTV use on town roads.

x-Yes 250..........60%

No 166..........40%

