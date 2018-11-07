ADAMS COUNTY
Town of Adams
0 of 1 precincts..........0%
Making town clerk and treasurer appointed positions.
Yes 0..........0%
No 0..........0%
Town of Easton
0 of 1 precincts..........0%
Allowing ATV/UTV use on paved roads.
Yes 0..........0%
No 0..........0%
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Town of Scott
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town clerk an appointed position.
x-Yes 146..........70%
No 63..........30%
DANE COUNTY
Dane County
245 of 246 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.
Yes 258,270..........92%
No 23,126..........8%
Dane County
245 of 246 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to legalize marijuana.
Yes 219,678..........76%
No 68,237..........24%
City of Sun Prairie
6 of 6 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.
x-Yes 12,816..........89%
No 1,506..........11%
Village of DeForest
6 of 6 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.
x-Yes 4,091..........90%
No 475..........10%
Village of Mount Horeb
2 of 2 precincts..........100%
Declaring any facility that holds cats or dogs for medical testing a public nuisance.
x-No 2,273..........59%
Yes 1,591..........41%
Town of Black Earth
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town clerk an appointed position.
x-Yes 176..........64%
No 100..........36%
Town of Deerfield
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town clerk an appointed position.
x-Yes 483..........58%
No 343..........42%
Town of Madison
2 of 2 precincts..........100%
Increasing the town's portion of the tax levy by 22 percent.
x-Yes 1,558..........73%
No 566..........27%
Town of Sun Prairie
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town clerk an appointed position.
x-Yes 864..........70%
No 373..........30%
Town of Vermont
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Urging amending the U.S. Constitution to establish that only human beings, not corporations, are entitled to constitutional rights.
x-Yes 470..........86%
No 77..........14%
Town of Vermont
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town clerk and treasurer appointed positions.
x-Yes 379..........69%
No 168..........31%
DODGE COUNTY
Town of Trenton
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town treasurer an appointed position.
x-Yes 351..........57%
No 260..........43%
Town of Trenton
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town clerk an appointed position.
x-Yes 363..........59%
No 255..........41%
GRANT COUNTY
Village of Blue River
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Allowing ATV/UTV use on village roads.
x-Yes 83..........72%
No 33..........28%
Grant County
55 of 55 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.
x-Yes 12,562..........70%
No 5,504..........30%
GREEN COUNTY
Green County
25 of 25 precincts..........100%
Exceeding the levy limit over the next six years by a total of 6.625 percent.
x-Yes 9,738..........59%
No 6,786..........41%
Village of Monticello
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Exceeding the levy limit for next five years by a total of 66.5 percent.
x-Yes 359..........66%
No 184..........34%
Town of Adams
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Allowing ATV/UTV use on town roads.
x-No 189..........71%
Yes 77..........29%
Town of Brooklyn
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town clerk an appointed position.
x-No 406..........64%
Yes 228..........36%
Town of Cadiz
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town clerk and treasurer an appointed position.
x-No 254..........67%
Yes 125..........33%
Town of Decatur
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Exceeding the levy limit for fiscal 2019 by 37 percent.
x-Yes 452..........54%
No 392..........46%
Town of Decatur
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Making town clerk and treasurer an appointed position.
x-Yes 450..........52%
No 409..........48%
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Jefferson County
39 of 39 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.
x-Yes 19,787..........60%
No 13,317..........40%
Village of Johnson Creek
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Allowing ATV/UTV use on village roads.
x-No 713..........55%
Yes 576..........45%
RICHLAND COUNTY
Town of Bloom
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Granting a liquor license.
x-Yes 117..........58%
No 84..........42%
ROCK COUNTY
Rock County
98 of 98 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to legalize marijuana.
x-Yes 46,589..........69%
No 20,746..........31%
Rock County
98 of 98 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to close the "dark store" loophole, which allows big-box retailers to base their assessments on nearby vacant buildings.
x-Yes 47,480..........73%
No 17,128..........27%
SAUK COUNTY
Sauk County
47 of 47 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to created nonpartisan procedure for drawing legislative districts.
x-Yes 18,914..........72%
No 7,503..........28%
Sauk County
47 of 47 precincts..........100%
Urging amending the U.S. Constitution to establish that only human beings, not corporations, are entitled to constitutional rights.
x-Yes 19,431..........72%
No 7,555..........28%
Sauk County
47 of 47 precincts..........100%
Urging amending the U.S. Constitution to state that money is not speech, and that regulating political contributions and spending is not equivalent to limiting speech.
x-Yes 17,567..........66%
No 9,023..........34%
Sauk County
47 of 47 precincts..........100%
Urging Legislature to legalize marijuana for medical use.
x-Yes 22,684..........80%
No 5,673..........20%
Town of Excelsior
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Allowing ATV/UTV use on town roads.
x-Yes 423..........51%
No 407..........49%
Town of Troy
1 of 1 precincts..........100%
Allowing ATV/UTV use on town roads.
x-Yes 250..........60%
No 166..........40%