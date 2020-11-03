Voters head to polls on historic, pandemic-marred, beautiful Election Day

The precinct at the Swan Club had 3,935 registered voters, and 2,629 had already voted early or absentee, said Marge Calaway, chief inspector at the site.

As of 9:25 a.m. about 200 people had cast their ballots at the town of Wrightstown Hall in the hamlet of Greenleaf in southern Brown County. Town clerk Donna Martzahl expects 90% turnout in her town. About 600 voted early or absentee.

“We’re just very fortunate,” Martzahl said. “I’m just so pleased it’s a nice day and people can stand outside. We’ve had a steady line."

In Outagamie County, where some mail-in ballots have a small glitch on the bar code needed to scan them, a team of poll workers at the Municipal Services Building in Kaukauna was busy opening some of the 3,200 ballots that filled boxes in the City Council chambers. Those with a glitch had to be remade, which meant copying the choices of a voter onto a new ballot. The new ballot was then checked by others in the room to ensure it was correct before it was scanned.

“There’s so many checks and balances,” said Geri Rock, the polling sites chief inspector. “It’s been a fabulous turnout.”

As of 10:20 a.m., 339 people had voted in person and about 30 people were in line.