Wisconsin’s partisan primary saw contested races ranging from state legislative primaries to a heated GOP race among candidates seeking the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.
Voters have spoken. See Wisconsin election results
- Wisconsin State Journal, Associated Press
Polls closed at 8 p.m. in the Wisconsin primary election. Here's how to keep up to date on the latest results.