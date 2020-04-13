Voters approve constitutional amendment backers say would bolster crime victims' rights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin voters have overwhelmingly agreed to adopt a proposed crime victims' rights constitutional amendment.

Unofficial results reported by the Associated Press Monday showed the proposal, called “Marsy’s Law,” has received 77% support with 26% of precincts reporting.

The push, part of a national effort seeking to enhance protections for crime victims, was one of a few things on statewide ballots for the April 7 spring election. Others include the presidential primaries and the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

The proposal would largely duplicate existing state-mandated protections and in most cases, it would elevate existing statutory protections to a constitutional level.

But the effort is likely to draw a legal challenge from opponents who attempted to wipe it from ballots over the winter.