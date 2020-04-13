You are the owner of this article.
Voters approve constitutional amendment backers say would bolster crime victims' rights

Wisconsin voters have overwhelmingly agreed to adopt a proposed crime victims' rights constitutional amendment.

Unofficial results reported by the Associated Press Monday showed the proposal, called “Marsy’s Law,” has received 77% support with 26% of precincts reporting. 

The push, part of a national effort seeking to enhance protections for crime victims, was one of a few things on statewide ballots for the April 7 spring election. Others include the presidential primaries and the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.  

The proposal would largely duplicate existing state-mandated protections and in most cases, it would elevate existing statutory protections to a constitutional level.

But the effort is likely to draw a legal challenge from opponents who attempted to wipe it from ballots over the winter. 

A December lawsuit argued the description of the change appearing on ballots failed to completely capture what the amendment would do and it should be removed from the ballots. 

But a Dane County judge ruled in February that the question would remain before voters, though he noted those challenging it would have another opportunity to try to invalidate it if it's approved.

