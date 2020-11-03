 Skip to main content
Voter turnout in Dane County surpasses 2016 numbers
Madison voting Pat Butler

Chief inspector Pat Butler checks absentee ballots Tuesday at Mendota Elementary School on Madison's North Side.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Voters in Wisconsin cast their ballots in record numbers, either at the polls Tuesday or through absentee voting ahead of time.

In Dane County nearly 339,000 votes — about 79% of the county’s voting-age population — were counted Tuesday night with most precincts reporting results. In 2016, about 311,000 votes were cast.

In Madison, more than 158,154 votes were counted, according to Dane County data, representing 74% of Madison’s voting-age population.

Statewide, as of 11 p.m., 2.3 million ballots had been counted — representing about 40% of the voting-age population — although many more were yet to be counted. In 2016, 66.2% of the voting-age population voted, the lowest level in a presidential election since 1996.

Before the polls even opened Tuesday, nearly 2 million Wisconsinites had already voted, either by mail or early in person. Those 1,886,533 ballots represented about 63% of the total cast in 2016.

High numbers of absentee and in-person ballots caused slight snags in Madison’s Election Day process, although those problems were solved quickly.

There were at least three polling sites, including at Hawthorne Library, where the bins inside the voting machines filled up, requiring poll workers to take the ballots out and put them in secure bags.

“We have not had that happen since we got this equipment,” said Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.

Contributing to the overflow was the fact that absentee ballots had been folded and don’t lie as flat as ballots cast in person.

All but two polling places in Madison had counted all their absentee ballots before the polls closed, Witzel-Behl said.

