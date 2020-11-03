Voter turnout in Dane County surpasses 2016 numbers

Voters in Wisconsin cast their ballots in record numbers, either at the polls Tuesday or through absentee voting ahead of time.

In Dane County nearly 339,000 votes — about 79% of the county’s voting-age population — were counted Tuesday night with most precincts reporting results. In 2016, about 311,000 votes were cast.

In Madison, more than 158,154 votes were counted, according to Dane County data, representing 74% of Madison’s voting-age population.

Statewide, as of 11 p.m., 2.3 million ballots had been counted — representing about 40% of the voting-age population — although many more were yet to be counted. In 2016, 66.2% of the voting-age population voted, the lowest level in a presidential election since 1996.

Before the polls even opened Tuesday, nearly 2 million Wisconsinites had already voted, either by mail or early in person. Those 1,886,533 ballots represented about 63% of the total cast in 2016.

High numbers of absentee and in-person ballots caused slight snags in Madison’s Election Day process, although those problems were solved quickly.