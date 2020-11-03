Voter turnout in Dane County surpasses 2016 numbers

Voters in Wisconsin cast their ballots in record numbers, either at the polls Tuesday or through absentee voting ahead of time.
In Dane County nearly 339,000 votes — about 79% of the county’s voting-age population — were counted Tuesday night with most precincts reporting results. In 2016, about 311,000 votes were cast.
In Madison, more than 158,154 votes were counted, according to Dane County data, representing 74% of Madison’s voting-age population.
Statewide, as of 11 p.m., 2.3 million ballots had been counted — representing about 40% of the voting-age population — although many more were yet to be counted. In 2016, 66.2% of the voting-age population voted, the lowest level in a presidential election since 1996.
Before the polls even opened Tuesday, nearly 2 million Wisconsinites had already voted, either by mail or early in person. Those 1,886,533 ballots represented about 63% of the total cast in 2016.
Support Local Journalism
High numbers of absentee and in-person ballots caused slight snags in Madison’s Election Day process, although those problems were solved quickly.
There were at least three polling sites, including at Hawthorne Library, where the bins inside the voting machines filled up, requiring poll workers to take the ballots out and put them in secure bags.
“We have not had that happen since we got this equipment,” said Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl.
Contributing to the overflow was the fact that absentee ballots had been folded and don’t lie as flat as ballots cast in person.
All but two polling places in Madison had counted all their absentee ballots before the polls closed, Witzel-Behl said.
Voting Greeter 1-11032020105252
Voting Greeter 2-11032020105252
Voting - Elver Park
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting02-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting04-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting01-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting05-11032020104400
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting06-11032020104400
wrightstown 2 pens
wrightstown polling place 3
wrightstown polling place 1
voters in line outside in brown county
voters on the dance floor
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting09-11032020125727
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting07-11032020125727
2020-11-03-Madisonvoting08-11032020125727
Voting Vermont 01-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 02-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 03-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 04-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 05-11032020143546
Voting Vermont 06-11032020143546
Voting - Boys and Girls Club
Voting in Oregon
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting in Stoughton
Voting at Elver Park
Voting at Elver Park
Voting at Elver Park
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.