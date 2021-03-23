Voter’s guide to the Madison advisory referendum questions

Though the task force doesn’t know if the changes will make Madison government more accessible, its members argue that the city must address the challenges embedded in the city’s current structure.

“The Task Force understands that its recommendations will not produce a perfect government – no set of recommendations ever will,” the report states. “But preserving the status quo is not an option if the city is truly intent on pursuing racial equity and social justice.”

Here’s what Madison voters will be asked and some of the pros and cons outlined by the task force that studied the city’s local government structure.

Voters will respond to the following questions

Increase pay for City Council members?

Madison currently has a part‑time Common Council with members who are paid approximately thirteen‑thousand seven hundred dollars ($13,700) per year. Beginning with the 2023 Spring Election, SHOULD the City of Madison transition to a full‑time Common Council with each Common Council member earning between fifty percent (50%) to eighty percent (80%) of the Adjusted Median Income for Dane County for a single parent with two children (approximately $45,000 to $71,000 per year)?

Pros: