Voter registrations show glimmer of hope for Donald Trump in Wisconsin

More voters suspected of moving could be purged from the rolls this year, however, it's unlikely given the state Supreme Court has signaled it won't rule on whether a voter purge sought by Republicans can proceed until after the November election.

Between November 2019 and July 2020, registrations in the Trump counties have increased by 3.02%, while those in the Clinton counties ticked up by a slightly higher rate, at 3.2%. Those rates are both down from 2016, when over the same time period, Trump counties saw an increase in net registrations of 3.24% while the Clinton counties saw a net increase of 4.24%. Those declines in registrations could be partially due to the pandemic, which has upended election patterns in the state.

In total, the number of registered voters in July 2020 in the counties that Trump won stood at 2,181,278 voters, down from 2,216,673 in July 2016. In the Clinton counties, the total stood at 1,225,674 registered voters in July of 2020, a drop from 1,282,264 voters in July of 2016.

Of course, those numbers only show the total registrations in the counties won by each candidate. Within each county, there are both Democratic and Republican voters, so it's also possible more Democrats are registering in counties Trump won or vice versa.