Voter registration texts from Democratic outreach group spark confusion

He didn't detail the process for conducting the survey or say how many people were contacted.

While he said that he was “always open to modifying the language” sent in texts to voters, he pushed back on the idea of distributing a message simply reminding people to register.

“The reason we're not saying something as anodyne as, ‘You might want to check to see if you’re registered,’ is because there's a reason all these people are on these lists,” he said. “They have been taken off the rolls. We're not making that up. It's real data that we're using. And while we don't want to spread any misinformation at all, and we're not, we're telling people: there's a chance you may have been taken off the voter rolls and someone by your name has been. And that is absolutely true.”

He later added: “But yeah at some point it's a question of ‘do we not do any good at all, because the list is imperfect?’ And we can't let perfect be the enemy of the good. What we can do is, like you said, modify our language, and just educate people as much as we can.”