WAUKESHA — Turnout was strong in Waukesha County Tuesday, helped by a spike in new voter registration here, poll workers said.
Though Waukesha County, a longtime Wisconsin Republican stronghold, traditionally turns out in high numbers even in midterm elections, it remains to be seen whether turnout here will usurp what officials say is huge turnout in Dane County where Democrats hoped to mobilize voters to shift the balance of power in the state.
Cars lined the streets and circled the parking lot looking for a spot at the Town of Waukesha's municipal complex around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and voters were lined up out the door to cast ballots.
They were processed much faster than previous elections thanks to new digital poll books, said town clerk treasurer Kathy Nickolaus. The town is one of nine statewide that purchased the books from the state, she said.
The books, which are tablets affixed to a stand, are not connected to the internet but instead keep digital records of voters and cut down wait times by more than half, Nickolaus said.
"We're moving people through at a much faster rate," she said. "It's unbelievably fast ... 47 seconds to process a voter versus four minutes."
The books allow poll workers to search for a voter's registration and provides for a more accurate and expedient record of voting to be delivered to the state Elections Commission, Nickolaus said. The books do not affect or count votes cast, just track and catalog registration.
The town has seen a larger turnout than past midterms, Nickolaus said. It had about 4,200 voters as of 4 p.m., compared to about 7,500 for the entire day in the 2016 general election, she said.
"Our turnout is very impressive," she said.
Gary Kapelis voted early in the Town of Waukesha but as he waited for his son, Matthew, to vote Tuesday, he said he hopes Republicans win to avoid political gridlock.
"I don't want the country to be sitting around doing nothing for two years," he said. "Personally I think Walker has done a good job."
Kapelis said he is concerned taxes will go up if Evers wins the governor's race and said though he would favor a small increase to the gas tax because he drives a lot up north, he said he supports what Walker has done.
David Simmons, chief poll inspector at Waukesha South High School, said turnout there is akin to the numbers he saw in the 2016 presidential race. There were 1,563 voters there as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"It's way past any midterm. It's darn close to any general election," he said.
He said Waukesha has been swamped with new voter registrations, which could include people who never voted before or people who haven't voted in four or five years and have fallen off of the voter rolls.
"It's been very, very busy, lots of registrations and high turnout," he said.
The city of Waukesha Town Hall also saw an increase in voters and new registration, said chief poll inspector Steve Heric.
"We have a really robust new registration here," he said. "The vote here compares to Obama in 2012."
This year voters can use general credit card and retail credit card statements, in addition to bank statements, utility bills and other forms to prove residency in addition to showing an ID to vote, he said. That expansion has helped voters who have sought to register, Heric said.
"That's brought a lot more people out and made it easier for them," he said.