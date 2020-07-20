Voter registration deadlines looming for August primary

If the above options don't work, August 7 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to register in your municipal clerk's office. After that, voters will need to register to vote in-person at their polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 11.

If you're planning to vote absentee in the August election, you need to be registered to vote before an absentee ballot can be sent to you. The deadline for your absentee ballot request to be received is August 6 at 5 p.m. for regular voters and permanent overseas voters. Absentee ballots can be submitted by mail, but the city of Madison is also providing a number of absentee ballot drop off sites.

If you are indefinitely confined, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk by 5 p.m. on August 7.

For some voters, there are some later options. For Madison voters, the city is offering in-person absentee voting in some locations from July 28 to August 8. The in-person option will be primarily drive-up or outdoors.

Hospitalized voters have until the day of the election at 5 p.m. to have an absentee ballot brought to them. Election Day at 5 p.m. is also the deadline for a military voter to request an absentee ballot, and it must be returned by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk, polling place or local drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

