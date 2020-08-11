Vote today: Four Madison-area legislative seats up in today’s primary

Tuesday’s primary election features contests in a smattering of legislative and congressional districts statewide. But some of the stiffest competition will be in the Madison area, where 20 candidates are competing for four open legislative seats.
For the four heavily Democratic Madison-area seats where the incumbent isn’t running, the winners of the Democratic primary will almost certainly win their seats in the November general election.
Four candidates are running in the Democratic primary for the 48th Assembly District, which covers north and east Madison as well as the village of Maple Bluff: Lindsay Lemmer and Samba Baldeh, both members of the Madison City Council; Jason Vangalis, a business retention and expansion specialist; and Walter Stewart, a Madison attorney.
Seven candidates are on the Democratic ballot for the 76th Assembly District, which includes most of Madison's Isthmus and some of the North Side: Heather Driscoll, a former Dane County Board candidate; Dewey Bredeson, a commercial realtor; Tyrone Cratic Williams, a Madison police officer; Francesca Hong, a Madison restaurateur; Nicki Vander Meulen, an attorney and Madison School Board member; Marsha Rummel, a member of the Madison City Council; and Ali Maresh, a mental health advocate.
In the race to succeed Fred Risser, the longest-serving lawmaker in the nation’s history, in the 26th Senate district covering most of Madison, including the Isthmus and West Side, the Democrats running are: Aisha Moe, a recent UW-Madison graduate and former Capitol staffer; Nada Elmikashfi, a recent UW-Madison graduate and political organizer; Amani Latimer Burris; Brian Benford, who served on the Madison City Council and is a coach at the UW Odyssey Project; Kelda Helen Roys, who served in the Assembly from 2009 to 2013 and ran an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018; William Henry Davis III, who ran an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor in 2018; and John Imes, executive director and co-founder of Wisconsin Environmental Initiative.
In the Democratic primary for the 16th Senate District, which covers Monona, eastern Madison and the area east of Madison, the three candidates are: Melissa Agard Sargent, a Democrat and current state representative for Madison's 48th District; and Andrew McKinney, Monona Grove School Board president.
There are also primaries in the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th Congressional Districts, as well as the 14th state Senate District and the 41st, 78th and 80th Assembly districts.
Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, and voters can find their polling place through the city clerk's website or Wisconsin Elections Commission poll finder.
Voters will choose a political party at the top of the ballot, then vote for candidates only within that party's section on the ballot.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said nearly 900,000 absentee ballots had been sent out to voters who requested them. As of Tuesday morning, more than 554,000 had been returned, including almost 90,000 in Dane County.
For those who have not yet returned their absentee ballots, the completed ballots can be dropped off at your polling place by 8 p.m.
Learn about the candidates running in Today's partisan primary
Learn about the candidates running in today's partisan primary
The Wisconsin State Journal asked area candidates in the Aug. 11 partisan primary why they deserve your vote. Read their responses.
A four-term veteran of the state Assembly and the president of a local school board will face off in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary.
State Sen. Fred Risser, the longest-serving lawmaker in the nation’s history, is retiring at the end of the year, leaving the Madison seat open for the first time in more than five decades.
Four Democrats are vying to represent the open 48th Assembly District with experience spanning the fields of local government, business and law.
In March, Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, announced she will not seek re-election this fall, leaving yet another strongly Democratic seat in the state Legislature up for grabs.
Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's partisan primary to represent Southeastern Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District.
One Democratic candidate is looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Ron Kind from Wisconsin's third congressional district.
Two candidates are fighting to become the Republican challenger for Wisconsin's third congressional district in the upcoming August 11 primary.
Two candidates are vying in the Aug. 11 Republican primary to represent southeastern Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District.
Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in the Aug. 11 primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, to represent Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District.
Two Republicans, including a state representative, are competing in the Aug. 11 primary for a seat long held by retiring state Sen. Luther Olsen.
Four candidates are vying in the Republican primary on Aug. 11 to represent the party in the race for the State Assembly's 41st District.
Two candidates are running in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11 for a two-year term representing the state Assembly's 78th District.
Incumbent Sondy Pope faces newcomer Kimberly Smith.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.