Vote today: Four Madison-area legislative seats up in today’s primary

In the race to succeed Fred Risser, the longest-serving lawmaker in the nation’s history, in the 26th Senate district covering most of Madison, including the Isthmus and West Side, the Democrats running are: Aisha Moe, a recent UW-Madison graduate and former Capitol staffer; Nada Elmikashfi, a recent UW-Madison graduate and political organizer; Amani Latimer Burris; Brian Benford, who served on the Madison City Council and is a coach at the UW Odyssey Project; Kelda Helen Roys, who served in the Assembly from 2009 to 2013 and ran an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018; William Henry Davis III, who ran an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor in 2018; and John Imes, executive director and co-founder of Wisconsin Environmental Initiative.