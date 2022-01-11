Vos asks state Supreme Court to block deposition over records request

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block a Dane County judge's order directing him to sit for a deposition as part of a liberal watchdog group’s lawsuit seeking public records surrounding the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election.
The depositions were ordered last Tuesday by Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, who expressed confusion over how so few documents were produced from the first three months of former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s ongoing probe. Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos, R-Rochester, and his staff attorney Steve Fawcett to sit for depositions Wednesday.
The case stems from one of three ongoing lawsuits filed by American Oversight over public records requests the organization filed last year. Attorneys for American Oversight have asked that Vos be held in contempt for not releasing the records sooner.
Attorneys for Vos on Tuesday filed the request for an order from the state's high court to prevent the depositions in the circuit court case after Bailey-Rihn earlier in the day denied his request to delay the discovery meeting with American Oversight. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Monday denied a similar request by Vos.
“This could have been avoided if Speaker Vos had released the records of his election investigation to the public as required by Wisconsin law, and it’s disappointing that he’s now going to even greater lengths to conceal the facts from the public," American Oversight spokesperson Clark Pettig said in an email Monday.
Attorneys for Vos have said all available documents have been provided, while attorneys for American Oversight have questioned whether additional documents exist.
"Speaker Vos responded to the American’s Public Records request," Vos’ attorney Ronald Stadler wrote in a Tuesday court filing. "He produced the records that were responsive to American’s request and did not withhold any records. American’s belief that 'it is incredible' that there are not more records is pure speculation."
Gableman was hired by Vos to investigate the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. His contract expired at the close of December, but Vos has said he hopes to have the review finished by the end of February.
Bailey-Rihn wrote in her order Tuesday that Wisconsin residents deserve to see any available records as part of the state's open records law.
"These open records request have been pending for months; thus, additional delay may cause harm in the way of documents being destroyed or becoming stale," she wrote.
