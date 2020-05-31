Volunteers scrub State Street following Saturday riots

“It’s so important to the heart of our city that we have this diverse dynamic retail environment,” Kenney said. “What we’re going to need more than ever is people coming to shop downtown.”

“An opportunity to help”

Several Madison residents who cleaned up Sunday morning said they did so because they love their city and wanted to help. Some noted that while they support the peaceful protest that occurred earlier Saturday, they were saddened to see the separate riot that followed it.

Brian Hatfield, Stephanie Wild and their son Nicholas scrubbed the F-word painted in graffiti on the side of MMoCA. Hatfield said they were inspired to come help after watching live coverage of the violence Saturday night. Wild and Hatfield have worked as stage hands at Overture Center for years.

“We’re all unemployed and this is our home,” Hatfield said. “I’m trying to just do any little bit we can do.”

Oscar Mireles serves on the board of directors for the Overture Center Foundation and MMoCA’s board of trustees. On Sunday, he scrubbed graffiti off the buildings. He said that though the vandalism was disappointing, it was uplifting to see all the people help.