Volunteers scrub State Street following Saturday riots

Holding brooms, carrying trash bags and wearing masks, hundreds of people streamed onto State Street in downtown Madison early Sunday morning to cleanup what looters and rioters destroyed the night before.
As residents cleaned, Madison city leaders called for healing and police prepared for what they hoped was not a second night of violence. Protests and riots continued to sweep cities across the country following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in Minnesota last week.
“That violence last night brought us together today,” said Madison City Council President Sheri Carter.
“We are going to remain together because it has to stop,” Carter said during a press conference Sunday. “I know if any state can get this ball rolling it’s Wisconsin. ... if any city can get this ball rolling it’s got to be Madison.
“I want us hand-in-hand, shoulder-to-should in solidarity to get this ball rolling and end this institutionalized racism.”
Clean up crews
Nearly 500 people gathered in small groups, starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through the late morning. Volunteers swept up glass from sidewalks and looted store floors. They scrubbed graffiti from building walls. Local businesses provided free coffee, pizza and water, while several police officers stood watch. By 11 a.m. State Street sounded like a construction zone, with contractors sawing wood to board up windows.
Madison police estimated that some 75 State Street businesses, including Goodman Jewelers, Urban Outfitters, August, Under Armour, 7-Eleven, Taco Bell Cantina, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMOCA) and the Overture Center were pillaged and vandalized Saturday night. Stores and kiosks at the East Towne and West Towne mall were also robbed and vandalized, according to police.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway clarified that the late-night riot was distinct from an earlier, peaceful protest throughout downtown Madison Saturday afternoon, which ended around 4:30 p.m.
“I want to make sure everyone in the community and everyone in the media understands this is not a case of a protest turning violent,” Rhodes-Conway said during a Sunday morning press conference. “This was a case of a protest successfully concluding peacefully and a relatively small group of people coming in to cause violence and property damage.”
Rhodes-Conway did not want to direct people on how to express their anger, but condemned “provocateurs” for inciting violence. She thanked volunteers and called for peace and healing.
“Our community is wounded. People are hurting; businesses are harmed,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We must work to heal.”
Police response
Madison police made three arrests during the riot Saturday and observed several people carrying long guns in the crows, according to acting Madison Police Chief Victor Wahl.
Officers responded to State Street in tactical gear after looting began there, Wahl said, adding that the department mobilized after individuals damaged a squad car and harassed an officer outside of the city-county building near the Capitol. Three squad vehicles were damaged and one officer sustained minor injuries.
Wahl said the city has requested help from the Wisconsin National Guard, which was also deployed to assist with riots in Milwaukee Saturday. Wahl has not heard whether the Guard has the capacity to assist, given requests from other cities.
At least 10 other law enforcement agencies from throughout Dane County assisted with the police response Saturday. It took law enforcement several hours to get the situation under control.
The cost of the response will “be very expensive,” Wahl said, especially with COVID-19.
“It’s adding one trauma onto another,” he said.
Police on Saturday focused on keeping people safe and will do so again if violence resurfaces Sunday night, but they will also follow up to find people who robbed businesses, Rhodes-Conway said.
“I want to be clear that the priority is protecting lives and that the focus of the police was keeping people safe and we will be following up on the illegal actions, but we will not be following up on people just because they were protesting,” she said.
Retail recovery
Tiffany Kenney is the executive director of Madison’s Business Improvement District, a city-run organization to promote downtown businesses. BID deployed a group of volunteers to paint over graffiti Sunday morning, pick up garbage and sweep. Kenney said the group is focused on helping individual business owners who lost significant amounts of inventory in addition to sustaining property damage.
August, the men’s clothing store on State Street, lost everything, Kenney said, and Under Armour is completely cleaned out.
“In terms of economic impact I don’t have a sense of that right now,” Kenney said. “In addition to the property damage there is a lot of property taken.”
The Boys and Girls Club organized a GoFundMe campaign and has already raised nearly $100,000 dollars to directly help businesses. Kenney said that money could help businesses who have large insurance deductibles that they must first cover in order to eventually reopen.
Many of the businesses had just begun to open up again, as Dane County moved into Phase One of its “Forward Dane” plan, a guide to reopening safely while coronavirus cases continue to rise.
“It’s so important to the heart of our city that we have this diverse dynamic retail environment,” Kenney said. “What we’re going to need more than ever is people coming to shop downtown.”
“An opportunity to help”
Several Madison residents who cleaned up Sunday morning said they did so because they love their city and wanted to help. Some noted that while they support the peaceful protest that occurred earlier Saturday, they were saddened to see the separate riot that followed it.
Brian Hatfield, Stephanie Wild and their son Nicholas scrubbed the F-word painted in graffiti on the side of MMoCA. Hatfield said they were inspired to come help after watching live coverage of the violence Saturday night. Wild and Hatfield have worked as stage hands at Overture Center for years.
“We’re all unemployed and this is our home,” Hatfield said. “I’m trying to just do any little bit we can do.”
Oscar Mireles serves on the board of directors for the Overture Center Foundation and MMoCA’s board of trustees. On Sunday, he scrubbed graffiti off the buildings. He said that though the vandalism was disappointing, it was uplifting to see all the people help.
“These are the Madison people here,” Mireles said. “They have invested a lot in this city and I don’t think they are going to ever stop investing the time and energy. … Sometimes tragedy is what brings us together.”
Jeffrey Mitchell of Madison swept up the floors of the 7-Eleven near Library Mall on State Street, where looters had strewn food and other merchandise all over and shattered the front windows. Mitchell also saw the violence on TV Saturday night and decided to volunteer Sunday.
“It’s just an opportunity to help,” he said. “This is a makeover compared to how it was when he got here.”
Also cleaning up the 7-Eleven were Maeve Kim and her mother, Kathleen O’Brien.
“My children are children of color so the whole movement has really touched me,” O’Brien said. “I think the violence is the wrong way to go. We’re out here trying to do our civic duty.”
Seeing the vandalism and riots Saturday “made her heart heavy,” Kim said. “This was a natural way I could help out.”
Vandals had turned over some of the heavy planters that line State Street. On Sunday, Arlene Kennedy brought her sons, Callum and Declan, to replant them.
“We want our boys to know that what’s been happening and how people are being treated isn’t right,” Kennedy said. “We’re trying to look for a way to teach that in a way that is constructive and safe.”
