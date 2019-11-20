An agreement that would shutter Madison's only strip club for 90 days is pending approval from the City Council after the Alcohol License Review Committee approved it unanimously Wednesday.
Visions Nightclub has agreed to a 90-day suspension of its liquor license effective at 5 p.m. Jan. 1. The club would be closed during that time.
Jeff Scott Olson, attorney for the nightclub, said the club has to meet all the conditions of the agreement before it could reopen. They include having a:
- Weapons screening policy for customers and employees.
- Policy for bag inspection for all customers and employees, specifically geared to searching for firearms and alcohol.
- Ejection policy establishing grounds for removal of customers.
- Security plan including steps for employees to follow during specific situations, such as a shooting, fire or robbery.
- Employee policy for when to call the police.
The agreement between the club and city attorneys was approved by a subcommittee of the ALRC on Oct. 30. The City Council now has to give final approval.
Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy filed a 56-page complaint in August to revoke the club's liquor and 21+ entertainment licenses amid concerns by city officials and neighborhood residents about the number of fights, weapons violations and injuries at the establishment, including a shooting and stabbing that left five people injured last December.
Visions is also going through a transfer of ownership to the Silk Group, Olson said, and will undergo renovations during the closure.
Olson said transfer of ownership will become official once the city approves a new liquor license for the Silk Group at Visions, which the ALRC will take up during its December meeting.
"We reached a fair stipulation with the city that's going to be beneficial for all concerned, and the ALRC did the right thing in approving it," Olson said.
Al Reichenberger, brother of longtime Visions owner Tom Reichenberger, said he and his brother started the nightclub in 1978. Tom Reichenberger died in March at age 75, and his brother said that is one of the reasons he "strongly supports" the club staying open for years to come.
"I'd like to see the legacy of him and myself continue," Al Reichenberger said. "I strongly believe there's room in Madison for a well-rounded adult entertainment place."