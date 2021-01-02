Virus, elections, budget, redistricting top Wisconsin legislative agenda for new year

Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, who is entering her first session as the Senate minority leader, said she is concerned about Republicans’ desire to work with Democrats.

“I don’t see a lot of indication of a true willingness to work together and compromise,” she said. “But, I believe we must start from there.”

Evers has been meeting with LeMahieu and Vos more frequently in recent weeks as they try to reach agreement on a package of bills to address the pandemic.

Little consensus

Evers was first out of the gate with a roughly half-billion-dollar package of ideas. Assembly Republicans countered with 50 proposals, many of which Democrats and Evers oppose. Senate Republicans have said they would only spend $100 million from Medicaid surplus funds, but didn’t specify on what. Republicans also are looking to limit liability for employers, schools and others. That idea has met resistance from Democrats.

Evers put together a list of initiatives he feels both sides support the week before Christmas and asked the GOP to vote on it. But the package included extending immediate eligibility for unemployment benefits, a non-starter for Republicans. Vos and LeMahieu said the proposal amounted to Evers walking away from negotiations.