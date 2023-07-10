As an alternative to dense student housing buildings, a developer wants to demolish a popular campus-area bar to make way for a 12-story project with just 33 units, first-floor commercial space and a rooftop patio.

The Carey Group, of Madison, is proposing to raze Vintage Spirits & Grill and its busy outdoor patio for the 12-story building offering 33 market-rate units and 110 beds, with 1,450 square feet of commercial space and no vehicle parking on a tiny one-tenth-acre site at 529 University Ave.

The site is across the street from the Fluno Center and near many commercials uses and other tall student housing towers.

“As we all have seen, the need for quality student housing has changed over the years, and students have become accustomed to higher quality housing in prime locations,” said Carey Group owner Kevin Carey.

“The current development activity is providing a large number of student housing units in extremely large projects, often times housing over 1,000 students,” he said. “Our project is a boutique housing development that will cater to those students that do not want to live with so many other students.”

The current property owners want to create a legacy project on a piece of land that their family has owned for decades, Carey said.

On a tight sight, the project’s architect, Iconica, of Madison, “has done an incredible job designing a building that we hope will be timeless,” Carey said. “They have used a lot of interesting materials, textures and colors that will add an attractive building to the Downtown skyline.”

The project would provide 11 two-bedroom units and 22 four-bedroom units. The four-bedroom units will all have decks.

At this time, Carey Group does not anticipate any low-cost units and does not intend to seek city financial assistance for the project, Carey said.

The lower level would offer a 922-square-foot fitness center, while the first floor would feature the commercial space and a mail center. The roof would have a 1,029-square-foot patio offering views and gathering space.

“The site size has limited what we can put in for commercial space,” Carey said. “The current building is about 2,700 square feet. We will have about 1,500 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and are working with a couple of tenants to lease the space.”

The existing building was built in the 1920s as a gas station. It has since been used as a laundromat, a wholesale seafood business, and is currently Vintage Spirits & Grill, Carey Group’s submission to the city says. The property is valued at $570,000 for 2023.

Given the high demand for additional housing, especially in the heart of Madison where many people would like to live, it has been determined that the best use of this property is for high-density housing, the submission says.

“Vintage is a beloved place in our neighborhood, and I imagine people will have mixed feelings seeing it being replaced by housing,” said Eli Tsarovsky, president of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association. “Of course, housing is important and needed in our neighborhood, so it will be important for the development team to gather input from our neighbors to make the project as good as it can be.”

Vintage Spirits & Grill would be allowed to stay until construction begins, Carey said. “We will do our best to repurpose any of the useful items within the building and will allow their relocation should an interested party desire them,” the submission says.

The bar management could not be reached for comment.

The development would substantially increase the city tax base on an infill site with minimal, if any, increased cost to the city, the submission says. New higher density student housing in the central city reduces vehicle traffic and promotes pedestrian and bicycle traffic. It also allows students to relocate from existing rental properties in older neighborhoods, providing an opportunity to transition these properties back to owner occupancy, it says.

The proposal adheres to city plans and zoning, Carey said.

The Carey Group is scheduled to make an informational presentation to the city’s Urban Design Commission at an online meeting set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If land use approvals are secured, the developer anticipates that construction will start in the spring of 2024 and be completed by early summer 2025.

