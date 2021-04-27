Village on Park redevelopment project gains committee recommendation

In the first step of a multiyear investment on Madison’s south side, a proposal for a new parking garage that would serve the Village on Park and a future Black business hub gained support from the city’s Finance Committee Monday.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and area Alds. Sheri Carter, District 14; and Tag Evers, District 13, are proposing to change the project plan for a nearby Tax Incremental Financing district that would transfer $9.1 million to build a parking structure to serve the Village on Park at 2300 S. Park St.

"It’s very common if you go to the Village on Park at noon on a Monday, the whole parking lot is full,” Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development director Matt Wachter said. "It’s our main constraint in doing anything more intensely on the site.”