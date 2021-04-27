Village on Park redevelopment project gains committee recommendation

In the first step of a multiyear investment on Madison’s south side, a proposal for a new parking garage that would serve the Village on Park and a future Black business hub gained support from the city’s Finance Committee Monday.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and area Alds. Sheri Carter, District 14; and Tag Evers, District 13, are proposing to change the project plan for a nearby Tax Incremental Financing district that would transfer $9.1 million to build a parking structure to serve the Village on Park at 2300 S. Park St.
"It’s very common if you go to the Village on Park at noon on a Monday, the whole parking lot is full,” Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development director Matt Wachter said. "It’s our main constraint in doing anything more intensely on the site.”
Earlier this year, the city, Urban League of Greater Madison and partners announced plans for the business hub that will house a variety of different business types: startups, long-standing businesses, businesses that are in need of a space to use cubicles or conference rooms.
“Parking has long been in relatively short supply on the site as currently configured, and the addition of another mixed-use, multitenant building will require a significant net increase in convenient on-site parking stalls to remain viable for all users,” a staff memo reads.
The structured parking would be located at the south end of the mall by the Yue-Wah grocery store.
Rhodes-Conway asked city staff to consider how the future placement of a Bus Rapid Transit stop on South Park would affect parking, especially the lot's current use as an informal park-and-ride because of the proximity to Metro Transit's south transfer point.
Under the budget resolution recommended Monday, the city would also amend the TIF district plan to provide:
- $800,000 in pre-development costs
- $1.1 million for demolishing a building on the north side of the mall and construction of a new parking lot
- $200,000 for design work on a project that would create owner-occupied affordable housing
Additionally, the committee signed off on amending the TIF district project plan, which would increase total spending by $12.1 million to $28.2 million. This will also need approval from the City Council and Joint Review Board of taxing entities: the Madison School District, Dane County and Madison Area Technical College.
The $12.1 million would include $9.1 million in borrowing and a $3 million donation from a different TIF district.
