The village of Brooklyn is moving its polling location due to a public safety threat, authorities said Tuesday morning.
The polling location is being moved from the Community Building at 102 North Rutland Ave. to the Village Public Works Building at 102 Windy Lane due to the ongoing public safety threat that is preventing access to the polling location, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said in a statement.
The nature of the threat was not disclosed.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has restricted access to the Community Building for safety reasons, McDonell said.
The new polling location is expected to be set up and running by 9:30 a.m., McDonell said.
The village of Brooklyn will be requesting a court order to extend voting hours for those voters who were denied access during the move, McDonell said.
People are also reading…
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt's most memorable stories of 2022
With nearly 300 stories over the last 12 months, it's difficult to find five articles that I'd put at the top of the list.
From Wisconsin Supreme Court rulings to a high-stakes gubernatorial election, there was certainly no shortage of news this past year. Here are a few articles that stood out to me in 2022.
I hope you’ve enjoyed reading these stories as much as I’ve enjoyed writing them.
Republicans could hold six of Wisconsin's eight House seats next year under the state's new district maps, but Democrats could capitalize in future years on a surprising change.
The court issued a 4-3 ruling, with Justice Brian Hagedorn joining fellow conservatives on the court, in favor of maps drawn by legislative Republicans.
Despite disagreement on the endorsement process and continued discourse within the party over the 2020 election, Republicans tried to champion a message of unity as the only way to defeat Gov. Tony Evers this fall.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is seeking reelection this fall, said the 2022 election “is going to be remembered for the next generation as the election that came after Roe was overturned.”
"Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up," Michels told supporters. "I just called Gov. Evers and I conceded."
Republicans could hold six of Wisconsin's eight House seats next year under the state's new district maps, but Democrats could capitalize in f…
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is seeking reelection this fall, said the 2022 election “is going to be remembered for the next gen…
"Unfortunately the math doesn’t add up," Michels told supporters. "I just called Gov. Evers and I conceded."
The court issued a 4-3 ruling, with Justice Brian Hagedorn joining fellow conservatives on the court, in favor of maps drawn by legislative Re…
Despite disagreement on the endorsement process and continued discourse within the party over the 2020 election, Republicans tried to champion…