Vilas Zoo investigation to begin; Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn tapped for probe

The Dane County Board will hire recently retired Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn to lead an outside investigation into allegations against Vilas Zoo management of racism, retaliation and neglecting animal welfare.

The Personnel and Finance Committee of the board waived putting the contract for the investigation out for a bid during a meeting Thursday night, paving the way for Bailey-Rihn to start the probe.

She will have $50,000 to conduct the probe with a report of her findings expected as early as October. The committee has the ability to approve bid waivers for contracts over $40,000.

"I'm confident in Judge Bailey-Rihn as the special investigator," said board Chair Patrick Miles. "She is uniquely qualified to provide an impartial, frank review of the allegations at the zoo."

A very small pool of retired judges had the availability and expertise to head the investigation, the bid waiver noted, adding that the endeavor required a "unique technical and legal expertise, including knowledge of several specific areas of civil law."

In her career, Bailey-Rihn performed special investigations for companies concerned about events that required public disclosure. In addition, she was once hired to by a company to investigate allegations against its owner. She became a judge in 2016.

"Judge Bailey-Rihn has a passion for the outdoors and conservation and has served on a number of related boards and commissions, including the zoo commission," according to the bid waiver.

The board commissioned the investigation in early June, saying it was needed to restore public faith in the zoo.

The county's Office for Equity and Inclusion performed its own investigation of the zoo prior to that vote. Investigators confirmed that the zoo had a toxic workplace environment that included racism and lack of transparency of how animal welfare concerns get addressed. But investigators placed the blame of creating an "Us versus Them" climate between management and labor on unnamed zoo staff and the county's workers union.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi opposed efforts to investigate the zoo, and ultimately did not sign or veto the board's plan. Parisi argued that it undermined the work of the county's own investigators. In its place, the county executive called for a county-wide probe of the racial climate in its workforce by an outside agency. The board has not taken up that plan.

The Wisconsin State Journal first reported on the departure of the zoo's only Black zookeepers, who cited zoo management's racism and inept care of animals.

As a judge, Bailey-Rihn has played a role in many criminal cases, as well as high-profile political lawsuits, over the years.

In September 2021, she dismissed a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Josh Kaul that wanted to oust Republican appointee Fred Prehn from the Natural Resources Board. Prehn stayed on past his term because the state Senate refuses to confirm Gov. Tony Evers' nominee.

Recently, Bailey-Rihn has presided over cases stemming from the taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 presidential election led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Parisi has compared the independent investigation of the zoo to the Gableman investigation.