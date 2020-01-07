Vilas Zoo: Investigation clears zoological society in donations tiff

Greeter boxes are large plexiglass boxes stationed at the zoo’s entrances. Donor tubes are installed at exhibits.

Josh Wescott, chief of staff to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, said in November that the county only became aware of the greeter boxes that month. He did not respond to a message Tuesday seeking comment about the Sheriff's Office's findings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Hanson, president of the zoological society, acknowledged in November that the introduction of the greeter boxes had resulted in a decline in donor tube revenue. But he said including greeter box collections in calculations of what the society had to pay the county would not have changed the amounts of those payments.

In a statement Tuesday, Hanson said the zoological society was pleased with the findings and that it has always sought to be transparent by hiring independent auditors.

“From our perspective, there was never really a question,” the statement read. “We want to thank everyone who has ever donated to the Zoo and reassure them that their donation was handled properly.”