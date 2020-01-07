Vilas Zoo: Investigation clears zoological society in donations tiff

An investigation of cash donations to Madison’s Henry Vilas Zoo found no criminal conduct or missing funds, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation in November after Dane County, which runs the zoo, raised questions about whether the Vilas Zoological Society provided the county with its cut of donations when the society was the zoo's contracted fundraising partner and concessions operator.
In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said officials with the nonprofit organization cooperated with detectives and provided detailed documentation of the donations.
The Dane County District Attorney’s Office agreed with the findings, according to the Sheriff's Office's report of the investigation.
At issue were hundreds of thousands of dollars tossed into “greeter boxes” that the nonprofit zoological society installed two years after entering what would be its last contract with the county.
That contract, which ran from Jan. 1, 2014, through March 2019, required the society to make yearly payments to the county. In 2018, for example, it was required to pay the greater of either $765,000 or 90% of the net income from concessions and from what are described in the contract alternately as “visitor donation collectors” and “donor tubes.”
Greeter boxes are large plexiglass boxes stationed at the zoo’s entrances. Donor tubes are installed at exhibits.
Josh Wescott, chief of staff to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, said in November that the county only became aware of the greeter boxes that month. He did not respond to a message Tuesday seeking comment about the Sheriff's Office's findings.
Tom Hanson, president of the zoological society, acknowledged in November that the introduction of the greeter boxes had resulted in a decline in donor tube revenue. But he said including greeter box collections in calculations of what the society had to pay the county would not have changed the amounts of those payments.
In a statement Tuesday, Hanson said the zoological society was pleased with the findings and that it has always sought to be transparent by hiring independent auditors.
“From our perspective, there was never really a question,” the statement read. “We want to thank everyone who has ever donated to the Zoo and reassure them that their donation was handled properly.”
The county and society ended a decades-long relationship on April 1 after the two could not agree on a new contract. Among the issues that led to the breakup was a disagreement about who zoo staff would report to and the size of the society’s endowment.
The county has since hired a for-profit company, Centerplate, to run concessions and is seeking a new fundraising partner.
Last month the zoological society, which has changed its name to the Greater Madison Conservation Society, announced plans to transfer its remaining funds to the Madison Community Foundation, which will use the roughly $8 million to support the zoo and its programs.
Fave 5: Reporter Chris Hubbuch picks his top stories from 2019
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal staffers' favorite work from 2019. From energy and environment reporter Chris Hubbuch:
My story about researchers mapping the toxic history of lead and zinc mining in southwest Wisconsin checks all the boxes for what I find interesting -- history, the environmental cost of human industry, geography, technology, and a bit of mystery. It was one of my favorite stories to write and also one of the most-read, a consonance that rarely happens on my beat.
Case in point: I truly enjoyed trying to explain the concept of stranded assets and how ratepayers can get left holding the bill when utilities shut down generators ahead of schedule. It's wonky stuff, but kind of a big deal in a state where utilities have invested billions of dollars in coal-fired plants in the past 20 years, plants that are now struggling to compete with cheaper natural gas and clean energy like wind and solar.
Along the same lines, it was fun trying to explore the different paths to a carbon-free electrical grid and the opportunities the transition could offer for ratepayers to become energy producers.
As much as I dislike politics, it was hard to ignore the ongoing battle between two key Trump constituencies -- Midwestern farmers and ethanol producers on one side and the petroleum industry on the other. Plus I got to use the phrase "fight to the knife."
Finally, one of my favorite -- and most popular -- stories was one not from my beat. The Garver Feed Mill reopened this summer after nearly two decades of neglect and stalled redevelopment efforts. As a recent transplant, it was an opportunity to learn about some of Madison's agricultural and manufacturing heritage as well as city politics. The public was clearly hungry to get a look -- and a slice -- overwhelming Ian's Pizza on their first day of business.
It’s been 40 years since the last zinc mine closed and nearly two centuries since Southwest Wisconsin was the nation’s primary source of lead. The last vestiges of the industry have all but disappeared, but the toxic legacy remains.
As renewable energy drives down the cost of wholesale electricity, utilities are shuttering expensive coal plants early. Should ratepayers continue to ensure shareholders profit from their investments?
New technology and a growing acceptance of climate change have brought the nation to the cusp of an energy transformation. But who profits from it, and is there time?
The petroleum industry and ethanol producers are fighting over federal mandates that require refineries to blend biofuels into their gasoline and the Trump administration's growing use of exemptions.
Part of a $19.8 million project -- including more than $10 million in public funding -- that could eventually include an adjacent hotel, Garver Feed Mill will host an event center and 11 other local food and wellness businesses.