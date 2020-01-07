Vilas Zoo: Investigation clears zoological society in donation accounting tiff

An investigation of cash donations to Madison’s Henry Vilas Zoo found no criminal conduct or missing funds, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department opened the investigation in November after Dane County, which runs the zoo, raised questions about whether the Henry Vilas Park Zoological Society had provided the county with its cut of funds.
In a statement the sheriff’s department said officials with the nonprofit support organization cooperated with detectives and provided detailed documentation of the donations.
Detectives were able to account for all funds and found no criminal conduct by the society or any employees, a conclusion shared by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
The sheriff’s office has not yet provided a copy of its report.
At issue were hundreds of thousands of dollars tossed into “greeter boxes” that the nonprofit support organization installed two years after entering a contract with the county.
That contract, which ran from Jan. 1, 2014, through March 2019, required the society to pay the county at least $765,000 a year or 90 percent of revenues from concessions and what are described alternately as “visitor donation collectors” and “donor tubes.”
Greeter boxes are large plexiglass boxes stationed at the zoo’s entrances. Donor tubes are installed at exhibits.
You have free articles remaining.
Josh Wescott, chief of staff to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, said the county was unaware of the greeter boxes until November.
Tom Hanson, president of the zoological society, acknowledged at the time that the introduction of the greeter boxes had resulted in a decline in donor tube revenue. But he said including greeter box collections in the calculations would not have changed the county’s share in 2018 because total revenue was less than $765,000.
Neither Wescott nor Hanson were immediately available for comment Tuesday.
The county and society ended a decades-long relationship on April 1 after the two could not agree on a new contract. Among the issues that led to the breakup was a disagreement about who zoo staff would report to and the size of the society’s endowment.
The county has since hired a for-profit company, Centerplate, to run concessions and is seeking a new fundraising partner.
Last month the zoological society announced plans to transfer its remaining funds to the Madison Community Foundation, which will use the roughly $8 million to support the zoo and its programs.