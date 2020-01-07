Vilas Zoo: Investigation clears zoological society in donation accounting tiff

Greeter boxes are large plexiglass boxes stationed at the zoo’s entrances. Donor tubes are installed at exhibits.

Josh Wescott, chief of staff to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, said the county was unaware of the greeter boxes until November.

Tom Hanson, president of the zoological society, acknowledged at the time that the introduction of the greeter boxes had resulted in a decline in donor tube revenue. But he said including greeter box collections in the calculations would not have changed the county’s share in 2018 because total revenue was less than $765,000.

Neither Wescott nor Hanson were immediately available for comment Tuesday.

The county and society ended a decades-long relationship on April 1 after the two could not agree on a new contract. Among the issues that led to the breakup was a disagreement about who zoo staff would report to and the size of the society’s endowment.

The county has since hired a for-profit company, Centerplate, to run concessions and is seeking a new fundraising partner.