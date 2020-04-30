Video: What do Wisconsin's election results mean?

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In this first virtual edition of Cap Times Talks, opinion editor Jessie Opoien talks with University of Wisconsin-Madison political science Professor Barry Burden and Washington Post political reporter David Weigel about the lessons to be learned from Wisconsin's controversial spring election, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to a remote audience of Cap Times members Wednesday, the three spoke for an hour on a range of topics including to what degree Jill Karofsky's state Supreme Court victory earlier this month foreshadows the results of November's presidential election and whether the pandemic has changed Wisconsin's role as a key battleground state.