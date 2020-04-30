Video: What do Wisconsin's election results mean?
Video: What do Wisconsin's election results mean?

05AbsenteeBallots0105AJA-04132020192150 (copy)

Ben Ratliffe opens envelopes with absentee ballots in a Madison City Clerk office space as the city and others across Wisconsin tallied the results of the Spring Election on April 13.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

In this first virtual edition of Cap Times Talks, opinion editor Jessie Opoien talks with University of Wisconsin-Madison political science Professor Barry Burden and Washington Post political reporter David Weigel about the lessons to be learned from Wisconsin's controversial spring election, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to a remote audience of Cap Times members Wednesday, the three spoke for an hour on a range of topics including to what degree Jill Karofsky's state Supreme Court victory earlier this month foreshadows the results of November's presidential election and whether the pandemic has changed Wisconsin's role as a key battleground state.

