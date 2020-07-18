Vice President Mike Pence turns up heat on Joe Biden with Wisconsin speech

“Their agenda is based on government control, our agenda is based on freedom,” Pence said of Democrats.

A birthplace

Ripon is home to the “Little White Schoolhouse,” a national historic landmark that was build in 1850 and is recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party. It hosted the first meeting of three existing political parties that formed the Republican Party.

Pence cast Trump’s record before the coronavirus pandemic crippled the economy as an “extraordinary three years of progress and renewal.” He said Biden would crush the economy with new clean energy regulations, move toward socialized medicine, open the borders, have taxpayer-funded abortions and work against school choice.

Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield countered that Trump’s economic policies have “harmed Wisconsin at every turn” and that Pence glossed over Trump’s economic record, both before the pandemic and since. As for casting Biden as a radical, Bedingfield was incredulous.

“That’s a ludicrous argument, and I think they will have a very hard time getting that to stick to Joe Biden,” she said, pointing to the candidate’s long record of making deals as a senator and as vice president.

Viral cautions