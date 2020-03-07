Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Wisconsin Capitol costs more than $43,000

Vice President Mike Pence’s high-profile visit to the state Capitol — possibly the first time a sitting vice president has ever attended an event there — came with a bill of more than $43,000.

To be exact, the cost to state and local agencies for the Jan. 28 event promoting government-funded private school education was $43,518.49, a cost incurred by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and Capitol Police, as well as the Madison Police and Fire departments.

School Choice Wisconsin, Hispanics for School Choice and National School Choice Week sponsored the event featuring Pence and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, which involved an intensive security protocol and a mix of fanfare and protest.

Several current and former state officials attended the event, including former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who created the country’s first school voucher program 30 years ago in Milwaukee.

Pence and DeVos touted President Donald Trump’s education program, which includes a proposed $5 billion tax credit aimed at getting more students, typically from low-income households, into private or religious schools using a public subsidy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}