Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Wisconsin Capitol costs more than $43,000

Vice President Mike Pence’s high-profile visit to the state Capitol — possibly the first time a sitting vice president has ever attended an event there — came with a bill of more than $43,000.
To be exact, the cost to state and local agencies for the Jan. 28 event promoting government-funded private school education was $43,518.49, a cost incurred by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and Capitol Police, as well as the Madison Police and Fire departments.
School Choice Wisconsin, Hispanics for School Choice and National School Choice Week sponsored the event featuring Pence and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, which involved an intensive security protocol and a mix of fanfare and protest.
Several current and former state officials attended the event, including former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, who created the country’s first school voucher program 30 years ago in Milwaukee.
Pence and DeVos touted President Donald Trump’s education program, which includes a proposed $5 billion tax credit aimed at getting more students, typically from low-income households, into private or religious schools using a public subsidy.
The majority of the costs for the Capitol event will not be reimbursed except for the $10,423 incurred by DOA for labor related to data, facilities, electrical and custodial services, which the event organizers say they have paid, although DOA hasn’t yet received payment, likely due to the time for delivery. Capitol Police said it won’t be seeking reimbursement because it was providing dignitary security.
The Capital Times first reported the cost.
For the roughly hour-and-a-half event, documents obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal show the Department of Administration incurred $10,423 for the cost of labor, material and equipment preparing for the event; Capitol Police incurred a cost of $10,589, accounting for 352 personnel hours, and $300 for parking in a Dane County ramp; the Madison Fire Department incurred overtime costs of $4,082.06; and the Madison Police Department paid out $18,124 for overtime and other costs associated with protection they provided during the event.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it assigned officers to the event, but staffing was minimal and the office not keep track of the separate cost because it won’t be reimbursed.
School Choice Wisconsin president Jim Bender, who helped organize the event, said the event organizers paid a third-party vendor for separate costs related to landscaping, snow removal and staging. Bender said all security for the event was organized by Capitol staff and local first responders, in coordination with the vice president’s office and the Secret Service.
“This was the first visit of a sitting vice president inside the Capitol, which presented unique challenges but great national exposure for the wonderful Capitol building of Wisconsin,” Bender said.