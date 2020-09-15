Vice President Mike Pence highlights law and order during Wisconsin visit

Biden met with members of Blake’s family when he was in Kenosha and spoke to Blake from the hospital, where he is recovering after being shot seven times in the back. Trump met with local law enforcement officers while in Kenosha but not with Blake’s family. The president offered his unvarnished support to law enforcement, blaming the violence on “domestic terror.”

Pence also referenced the weekend shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies who were wounded after a gunman walked up to a parked sheriff’s squad car and opened fire.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated. Videos from the scene recorded at least one person in the crowd yelling, “I hope they … die.”

Pence noted that comment in promising the crowd in Janesville that the Trump administration would stand by police.

“The president and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest,” Pence said. “But rioting and looting is not peaceful protests. Burning businesses is not free speech. Bringing violence against innocent civilians or those in law enforcement must stop and it must stop now.”