Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Milwaukee on Thursday to "engage with young Americans and meet with local Latino leaders," the White House announced Monday.

Harris' trip to Wisconsin will come just weeks after President Joe Biden spoke in Milwaukee on Labor Day and less than two months before a heated Nov. 8 general election in the state that sees contested races for governor, U.S. Senate and attorney general.

Harris also plans to deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference. Additional details on the vice president's trip to Wisconsin were not available Monday.

This story will be updated.