Vice President Kamala Harris plans trip to Milwaukee on Tuesday

Biden Addresses Congress , on the Eve of His First 100 Days as President. President Joe Biden addressed an abbreviated joint session of Congress due to the ongoing pandemic ... and a Capitol under sustained security measures following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Biden began his speech by acknowledging the historical precedent set by the two women seated on the dais behind him: . Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium, and it’s about time, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'. For the rest of his speech from the presidential podium, Biden struck an optimistic tone. citing the logistical success of the vaccine rollout and the impact of the American Rescue Plan legislation. America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'. Biden implored the nation to come together, urging bipartisanship in order to "defend American interests across the board.". He spoke about his vision for the U.S. and touted his infrastructure plan and American Families Plan. two massive pieces of legislation that would equate to nearly $4 trillion over the next decade. Biden received tepid Republican support of his speech, with TX Senator Ted Cruz appearing to doze off during sections. But he referred to his vision for the future of the U.S. as a "once-in-a-generation investment in America itself." . We’re in a great inflection point in history. We have to do more than just build back. We have to build back better, President Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times'