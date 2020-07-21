Veterans push for repair of Wisconsin Veterans Museum

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation said in a statement that while it appreciates the veterans' efforts, it did not vote to act as fiduciary agent on the repair project because "the Foundation’s mission is to solely provide monetary support to the Veterans Museum for developing new exhibits, implementing public educational programs and acquiring historical collections."

They also said the Foundation's charter does not allow it to collect funds for projects outside its mission.

The state and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum do not own the building, so the building's owner has jurisdiction over the integrity of the building, the statement said.

Ganem said Rice, the building's owner, pulled support for the project out of fears that removing the mural and graffiti would invite retaliation and more damage. Rice did not respond to a request for comment.

Ganem said he hopes the community will understand that their efforts are not to silence the voices of those who are protesting, but to honor the diverse veterans who have fought for those protesters' rights.

Additionally, the new installation would be covered with a clear plastic that would allow any subsequent graffiti to be easily washed off, according to the group.