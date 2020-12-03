Veteran Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel won't seek re-election in 6th District

Rummel, a state employee with a background in neighborhood activism, also helped lead neighborhood and council opposition to plans to base F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field.

She ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in the 76th District this past fall.

“We need to continue to improve efforts to include more marginalized voices in our local democracy and repair the damage of racial disparity,” she said. “The pandemic puts in stark relief all the underlying contradictions of our capitalist economy and we will need to push city, state and federal leaders to better serve the people.”

Rummel is the fourth council member to announce their intent not to seek re-election. The others are Alds. Shiva Bidar, Michael Tierney and Max Prestigiacomo.

All 20 council seats will be on the ballot in the spring. A primary is set for Feb. 16, with the general election on April 6.

PHOTOS: MAYOR SATYA RHODES-CONWAY AND MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL ARE SWORN IN, SPRING 2019

