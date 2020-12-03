Veteran Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel won't seek re-election in 6th District

Veteran Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel announced Wednesday she won’t seek re-election this spring after serving seven two-year terms representing the city’s 6th District on the Near East Side.
Rummel was elected to the council in the spring of 2007 and served as council president in 2017-18. She has been an advocate for low-cost housing, The Beacon homeless day resource center, revitalization of the East Washington Avenue corridor, McPike Park, the Union Corners redevelopment, the Madison Public Market, rehabilitation of the landmark Garver Feed Mill and oversight of the Madison Police Department.
“I am honored to have represented a very engaged and progressive district,” Rummel said on her council website. “I liked problem solving the concerns of residents and addressing issues like police accountability and public safety, affordable housing, homeless services, bike and pedestrian safety, and environmental and racial justice.”
Rummel, a state employee with a background in neighborhood activism, also helped lead neighborhood and council opposition to plans to base F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field.
She ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in the 76th District this past fall.
“We need to continue to improve efforts to include more marginalized voices in our local democracy and repair the damage of racial disparity,” she said. “The pandemic puts in stark relief all the underlying contradictions of our capitalist economy and we will need to push city, state and federal leaders to better serve the people.”
Rummel is the fourth council member to announce their intent not to seek re-election. The others are Alds. Shiva Bidar, Michael Tierney and Max Prestigiacomo.
All 20 council seats will be on the ballot in the spring. A primary is set for Feb. 16, with the general election on April 6.
PHOTOS: MAYOR SATYA RHODES-CONWAY AND MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL ARE SWORN IN, SPRING 2019
Photos: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, new City Council members sworn in
Madison ushered in a new era of city government Tuesday with the swearing in of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and nine new alders.
Rhodes-Conway, a former alder, returns to City Hall as Madison’s 58th mayor. She makes history as the first openly gay mayor of Madison and the second woman to hold the city’s top executive position.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.