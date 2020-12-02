Veteran Ald. Marsha Rummel won't seek re-election in 6th District

Veteran Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel has announced she won't seek re-election this spring after serving seven, two-year terms representing the city's 6th District on the Near East Side.

Rummel was elected to the council in the spring of 2007 and served as council president in 2017-18. She has been an advocate for affordable housing, The Beacon homeless day resource center, revitalization of the East Washington Avenue corridor, McPike Park, the Union Corners redevelopment, the Madison Public Market, rehabilitation of the landmark Garver Feed Mill, as well as best practices and civilian oversight of the Madison Police Department.

"I am honored to have represented a very engaged and progressive district," Rummel said on her council website Wednesday. "I liked problem solving the concerns of residents and addressing issues like police accountability and public safety, affordable housing, homeless services, bike and pedestrian safety, and environmental and racial justice."