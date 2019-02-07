An administrator with years of experience working to help people in both the public and private sector has been named the new director of Dane County Human Services.
Shawn Tessmann was selected by County Executive Joe Parisi to fill the position formerly held by Lynn Green, who had served as director of the county’s largest department since 2002.
Tessmann’s appointment is pending approval by the County Board. Her tentative start date is April 1.
She has worked in the department since 2016 as economic assistance and work services administrator, overseeing all public assistance functions for the county.
“I’m delighted and honored to be asked by the county executive to lead the delivery of the excellent services and programs we administer to Dane County citizens,” Tessmann said in a statement.
Prior to coming to the Department of Human Services, Tessmann was eligibility policy and systems director for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. She also had positions in the Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
“Between Shawn’s extensive experience working in the public sector and her dedication to serving those in need, the Department of Human Services has a bright future with Shawn as its next director,” Parisi said.
Tessmann, 50, grew up in the Dane County area and lives with her family in Mount Horeb.