 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Verona Public Library closing Monday due to COVID-19; curbside service only
0 comments

Verona Public Library closing Monday due to COVID-19; curbside service only

{{featured_button_text}}
Curbside pickup

Starting Monday, the Verona Public Library will close and offer curbside pickup instead. 

 VERONA PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Verona Public Library will be closing starting Monday because of the rising COVID-19 cases in Dane County, the library announced Sunday. 

Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested can make an appointment either by scheduling one online or calling the library at 608-845-7180. 

"We feel a responsibility to do our part in preventing further community spread," the library said in a Facebook post

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics