Variants and children heating up Wisconsin's COVID-19 surge

New data posted by the state show that a variant from California, which was previously unrecorded, has become the most common variant, though it's likely not as contagious as the B117, or UK variant, which Westergaard said is likely to soon become the dominant strain in the state. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that it has emerged as the dominant strain in the U.S

But a California variant — actually two variants called B.1.427/B.1.429 because they share key mutations — appears to have overtaken the UK variant. While 148 cases of the UK variant have been detected, 216 cases of the California variant have been found. Fifteen infections of a South African variant and four infections of a Brazilian variant have also been detected.

All five variants, designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “variants of concern,” are known to be more easily transmissible and may be more likely to cause severe symptoms and death.

Statewide, only about 5% to 10% of new infections are being sequenced to determine the genetic makeup, so the actual number of infections from variants could be considerably higher.

Collectively, the variants make up more than half of recent cases, Westergaard said.