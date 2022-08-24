 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

UW's South Madison Partnership to host community celebration on Thursday

  • 0
Village on Park

The UW South Madison Partnership is hosting a free community celebration with food, music and games at the Village on Park mall from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday.

 The Village on park

The UW South Madison Partnership is inviting the community to attend a celebration featuring food, music, games and visits from Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Bucky Badger at the Village on Park mall on Thursday.

The free, family-friendly event, which is open to all, will be held at the UW South Madison Partnership space at the mall, 2238 S. Park St., from 4-7 p.m. 

The event will showcase new murals by local artist and UW alumna Lilada Gee and an exhibit of photos of South Madison by local photographer Hedi Rudd. Mark Espanol, current Odyssey Project student and alumnus of Odyssey Beyond Bars, will DJ the celebration live.

Mnookin and community leaders will make brief remarks at 4:30 p.m., and a food truck and Bucky Badger will arrive at 5:30 p.m.

“The relationship between UW–Madison and our surrounding community continues to grow and deepen,” UW spokesperson Brenda González said in a statement. “We’re excited to celebrate the South Madison Partnership’s bigger, better space and to finally welcome everyone inside to see what’s happening.”

People are also reading…

This will be the first community celebration held since the South Madison Partnership moved into its new, larger space --four times the size of its prior office -- in 2020. The partnership opened in 2015 to connect the university with an area of the city whose residents historically have had less access to its programs and resources.

Individuals and groups can reserve rooms for a variety of meetings and activities in the 12,902-square-foot space. Fifteen community partner organizations, six UW schools and colleges, and eight UW divisions, centers and institutes use the space, which averages 1,300 visits per month. Ongoing programs include classroom education, a neighborhood law clinic, exercise classes, and more.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics