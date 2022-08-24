UW's South Madison Partnership to host community celebration on Thursday

The UW South Madison Partnership is inviting the community to attend a celebration featuring food, music, games and visits from Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Bucky Badger at the Village on Park mall on Thursday.

The free, family-friendly event, which is open to all, will be held at the UW South Madison Partnership space at the mall, 2238 S. Park St., from 4-7 p.m.

The event will showcase new murals by local artist and UW alumna Lilada Gee and an exhibit of photos of South Madison by local photographer Hedi Rudd. Mark Espanol, current Odyssey Project student and alumnus of Odyssey Beyond Bars, will DJ the celebration live.

Mnookin and community leaders will make brief remarks at 4:30 p.m., and a food truck and Bucky Badger will arrive at 5:30 p.m.

“The relationship between UW–Madison and our surrounding community continues to grow and deepen,” UW spokesperson Brenda González said in a statement. “We’re excited to celebrate the South Madison Partnership’s bigger, better space and to finally welcome everyone inside to see what’s happening.”

This will be the first community celebration held since the South Madison Partnership moved into its new, larger space --four times the size of its prior office -- in 2020. The partnership opened in 2015 to connect the university with an area of the city whose residents historically have had less access to its programs and resources.

Individuals and groups can reserve rooms for a variety of meetings and activities in the 12,902-square-foot space. Fifteen community partner organizations, six UW schools and colleges, and eight UW divisions, centers and institutes use the space, which averages 1,300 visits per month. Ongoing programs include classroom education, a neighborhood law clinic, exercise classes, and more.